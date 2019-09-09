×
Paramount Networks Ups Lauren Ruggiero to Senior VP, Scripted Original Series

Elaine Low

Paramount Network is promoting Lauren Ruggiero to senior vice president of scripted original series, where she will lead the scripted development team and oversee all scripted programming, from development to production.

Ruggiero will also be responsible for working on a development strategy that will further the Paramount brand through the television space. She will continue to report to Paramount Network and TV Land’s president of development and production Keith Cox.

“Lauren is a brilliant executive who has been instrumental in building Paramount Network as a home for powerful storytelling, exemplified by our brand-defining hit, ‘Yellowstone,'” said Cox in a release. “Together with the series’ immensely talented creators, cast and crew, she has helped make it the biggest success on television across the past two summers and I look forward to her continued success across our growing and impressive scripted slate.”

Ruggiero was most recently vice president of scripted original series at Paramount Network, first joining the company in 2015. She has served as executive in charge of production on “Yellowstone” and “Waco,” and has had a hand in steering all scripted projects across stages of development.

She first began her career as an agent trainee in the television literary department of the William Morris Agency, before becoming a coordinator of original programming at AMC, where she worked on “Man Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Killing” and “The Walking Dead.”

