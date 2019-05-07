×
Paramount Network Renews ‘Ink Master’ for Season 12 and 13, Orders Spinoff Series

CREDIT: Courtesy Viacom

Paramount Network is expanding the reality competition series “Ink Master” with a two-season renewal, and an order for a spinoff series.

The tattoo-competition series will premiere its 12th season, titled “Ink Master: Battle Of The Sexes,” on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season features teams of male and female artists competing against each other in the ultimate battle for a chance to win $100,000, an editorial feature in Inked, and the coveted “Ink Master” title.

Past contestants and fan favorites will return throughout the season to coach the teams in various challenges. After each challenge, the contestants face a panel made up of Dave Navarro and tattoo artists Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck. Season 13 is slated to premiere in 2020, and each season will consist of 16 one-hour episodes.

The spinoff series, titled “Ink Master: Grudge Match,” will provide former contestants the opportunity to settle vendettas with their biggest rivals. Former “Ink Master” champions Ryan Ashley, DJ Tambe, and Cleen Rock One will serve as judges. Consisting of 12 one-hour episodes, the spinoff is set to debut this fall.

The network has also announced it is creating a stand-alone YouTube channel which will provide a home for all “Ink Master” video content, including “the most infamous moments from past seasons, content from upcoming seasons and exclusives that fans won’t want to miss,” said Keith Cox, the president of development and production for Paramount Network and TVLand.

“The popularity of tattoo culture is at an all-time high, so I am thrilled to expand the incredibly successful Ink Master franchise across multiple platforms and touchpoints for our fans,” Cox said. “Each new season of Ink Master brings forth heightened interpersonal drama and the stakes will be raised yet again in season 12’s Battle Of The Sexes and the fall premiere of Grudge Match.”

“Ink Master” and “Ink Master: Grudge Match” are produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America. Chaz Gray oversees production of “Ink Master” and “Ink Master: Grudge Match” for the network. The franchise joins Paramount Network’s roster of unscripted series such as “Bar Rescue,” its spinoff “Marriage Rescue,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and the reboot of “Wife Swap.”

Watch the trailer for “Ink Master” season 12 below:

    Paramount Network is expanding the reality competition series "Ink Master" with a two-season renewal, and an order for a spinoff series. The tattoo-competition series will premiere its 12th season, titled "Ink Master: Battle Of The Sexes," on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season features teams of male and female artists competing [...]

