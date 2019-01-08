Fox Orders New Installment of Unscripted Series ‘Paradise Hotel’

In keeping with Fox’s renewed push into unscripted programming, the broadcaster has ordered a new version of the reality competition series “Paradise Hotel.”

The original series first aired on Fox in 2003. International versions have since been produced in more than 18 countries. It follows a group of singles who check into an exclusive tropical resort. Each week, they will vote out one of their fellow guests while also making room for a new guest to be brought in to join them.

The series is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions, which also produces unscripted hits like “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Jersey Shore,” and “Floribama Shore.” Becca Walker and Celia Taylor also executive produce for Mentorn Media, the original creators of the “Paradise Hotel” format.

“’Paradise Hotel’ was a show ahead of its time, and this incredible team of producers plan to take it to the next level,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox Broadcasting Company. “The format allows for a delicious mix of love, drama and humor with a uniquely Fox twist. By using fresh interactive elements, it enables fans to orchestrate the show’s narrative, making it can’t-miss television for a new generation of viewers.”

The series is currently casting. Contestants must be at least 21 years old and single.

Fox most recently scored a major hit with the debut of the singing competiton series “The Masked Singer.” Not only did the show post stellar numbers in the Live+Same Day ratings, but it also posted the biggest Live+3 lift for an unscripted series ever. Fox’s current unscripted offerings also include “Beat Shazam,” “Love Connection,” “The Four,” and the upcoming series “Mental Samurai.”