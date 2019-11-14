Paradigm’s Executive VP of Communications Liz Morentin to Exit Agency

Liz Morentin is stepping down from her role as executive vice president of communications at Paradigm, Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Morentin’s departure was amicable and she will stay on at the agency through the end of the year to help with the transition. No replacement has been named at this time. Upon her departure, she will have been with Paradigm for 18 months.

Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores announced the departure in an internal email, which has been obtained by Variety. Gores described Morentin as “an important part of our executive management team,” adding “We sincerely appreciate the strategy and processes that Liz has put in place for our company, including building a strong communications team who will continue to work with everyone on our day-to-day communications needs.”

Morentin came to Paradigm after working as executive vice president of media and communications for Warner Bros. Records and as senior vice president of communications and marketing at Dick Clark Productions.

Read Gores’ full message below.

I want to share the news that our Executive Vice President of Communications, Liz Morentin, has decided to leave the agency at the end of the year. Liz has been an important part of our executive management team and has helped elevate our internal and external communications, corporate branding, events and advertising, among many other invaluable contributions.

We sincerely appreciate the strategy and processes that Liz has put in place for our company, including building a strong communications team who will continue to work with everyone on our day-to-day communications needs.

Please join me in thanking her for her contributions to the agency and wishing her good luck in her new venture.

Sam