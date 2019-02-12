Pamela Adlon Reveals Her Favorite Cartoon Voiceover Roles

Pamela Adlon is one of the busiest voiceover performers working in animation. She’s lent her distinctive pipes to dozens of shows since the early 1990s. Here she lists her favorite cartoon characters she’s played over the years.

Bobby Hill

King of the Hill (1997-2010)

Fox

Adlon won an Emmy in 2002 for her work as the earnest and charming 11-year-old son of Hank and Peggy Hill in the Texas-set domestic comedy. “I always just wanted him to sound like an authentic boy,” she says of her approach.

Baloo

Jungle Cubs (1996-98)

Disney Channel

She stepped into the shoes of the legendary musician-actor Phil Harris in this spinoff of “The Jungle Book” focusing on the offspring of characters from the 1967 film. She played the son of the lovable and trustworthy Baloo the Bear.

Jue

The Animatrix (2003)

Silver Pictures/Warner Bros. Animation

Adlon was recruited for a key role in one of the eight short animated films that were released in theaters to promote “The Matrix Reloaded” in 2003. In the 17-minute segment “Final Flight of the Osiris,” Jue is a cunning first mate and lover to the captain of the hovercraft Osiris.

Hector McBadger

Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks (2003-2007)

PBS

Her crafty badger is a classmate and occasional menace to the good-natured porcine star of this BBC toon that is a staple of the PBS Kids lineup.

Vidia

Tinker Bell (2008)

Disneytoon Studios

Adlon struts her stuff as the voice of the fast-flying fairy with a bouffant in Disney’s popular direct-to-video series. She’s a mischievous and sarcastic rival to Tinker Bell at the outset, but her cold heart does thaw.

Adlon has often credited the wide world of animation production for buoying her career during times of ups and downs. A few days after discussing her most memorable roles with Variety, Adlon couldn’t help but text over a bonus entry.

Azniss Pony Head

Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2015-present)

Disney XD

Adlon delivers the voices of numerous members of the royal Pony Head unicorn family that rules the Cloud Kingdom on the edge of outer space in this candy-colored Disney XD fantasy toon. The straight-laced Azniss is the second oldest of 13 girls, a no-nonsense warrior in training who is often at odds with her older sister.