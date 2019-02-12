×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pamela Adlon Reveals Her Favorite Cartoon Voiceover Roles

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
When Connie has a sleepover, Bobby crashes the party and becomes a hit with the ladies on the season premiere “Bobby Goes Nuts” episode of KING OF THE HILL Sunday, Nov. 4 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ™©2001FOX BROADCASTING CR:FOX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Pamela Adlon is one of the busiest voiceover performers working in animation. She’s lent her distinctive pipes to dozens of shows since the early 1990s. Here she lists her favorite cartoon characters she’s played over the years.

Bobby Hill
King of the Hill (1997-2010)
Fox
Adlon won an Emmy in 2002 for her work as the earnest and charming 11-year-old son of Hank and Peggy Hill in the Texas-set domestic comedy. “I always just wanted him to sound like an authentic boy,” she says of her approach.

Baloo
Jungle Cubs (1996-98)
Disney Channel
She stepped into the shoes of the legendary musician-actor Phil Harris in this spinoff of “The Jungle Book” focusing on the offspring of characters from the 1967 film. She played the son of the lovable and trustworthy Baloo the Bear.

Jue
The Animatrix (2003)
Silver Pictures/Warner Bros. Animation
Adlon was recruited for a key role in one of the eight short animated films that were released in theaters to promote “The Matrix Reloaded” in 2003. In the 17-minute segment “Final Flight of the Osiris,” Jue is a cunning first mate and lover to the captain of the hovercraft Osiris.

Hector McBadger
Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks (2003-2007)
PBS
Her crafty badger is a classmate and occasional menace to the good-natured porcine star of this BBC toon that is a staple of the PBS Kids lineup.

Vidia
Tinker Bell (2008)
Disneytoon Studios
Adlon struts her stuff as the voice of the fast-flying fairy with a bouffant in Disney’s popular direct-to-video series. She’s a mischievous and sarcastic rival to Tinker Bell at the outset, but her cold heart does thaw.

Adlon has often credited the wide world of animation production for buoying her career during times of ups and downs. A few days after discussing her most memorable roles with Variety, Adlon couldn’t help but text over a bonus entry.

Azniss Pony Head
Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2015-present)
Disney XD
Adlon delivers the voices of numerous members of the royal Pony Head unicorn family that rules the Cloud Kingdom on the edge of outer space in this candy-colored Disney XD fantasy toon. The straight-laced Azniss is the second oldest of 13 girls, a no-nonsense warrior in training who is often at odds with her older sister.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad