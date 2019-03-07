Paley Center for Media Launches PaleyFest Live Streaming Service

The Paley Center for Media will launch a subscription service to live stream the upcoming PaleyFest LA panels and offer on-demand access to older Paley Center events.

The service dubbed PaleyTV will be offered as a $7.99 option to live stream all of PaleyFest LA, which is set to run from March 15 through March 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ad-free service will offer on-demand access to selected events for $1.99 a shot.

PaleyFest LA will feature a much-anticipated 10th anniversary reunion of the “Parks and Recreation” team, in addition to panels on such series as AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Jane the Virgin,” Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Fox’s “9-1-1.”

“We’re thrilled to launch PaleyTV, just in time for the start of this year’s PaleyFest LA, the premier television festival,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president-CEO of Paley Center. “With this new service, television fans from all fifty states and around the world, will have the opportunity to experience the same excitement as those in attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.”

(Pictured: “Parks and Recreation”)