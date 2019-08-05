‘Mad About You,’ ‘Mixed-ish,’ ‘Batwoman’ on 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Preview Lineup

CBS’ “All Rise,” the CW’s “Nancy Drew,” Spectrum’s “Mad About You” revival and ABC’s “Mixed-ish” are among the new fall television shows that will present screening and panel events during this year’s PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

The Paley Center for Media will host this, its 13th annual, fall television event at the Beverly Hills, Calif. location between September 5 and 15, 2019. The New York location will host select screenings between Sept. 6 and 8, as well.

“We’re thrilled to once again present one of the most anticipated events of the fall television season,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “Many of television’s most beloved shows have graced the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews stage, and we look forward to hosting the cast and creative teams from the next generation of unforgettable television programs.”

NBC will bring its new fall shows “Bluff City Law,” “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside” on opening night of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, Thursday, Sept. 5. All three series will screen their premiere episodes for the audience, while “Perfect Harmony” will also deliver a panel with cast members Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji and Spencer Allport, as well as creator and executive producer Lesley Wake Webster, and executive producers Jason Winer, Adam Anders and Jon Radler.

Related 'Mixed-ish' at ABC Adds Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Recasting TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Sets 'South Park' Season 23 Premiere Date

The follow evening, Friday, Sept. 6, sees Amazon Prime Video’s preview event for “Undone,” including a screening and panel conversation with cast members Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie, as well as creators and executive producers Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and director Hisko Hulsing.

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser will participate in a mid-day discussion on Saturday, Sept. 7 after a preview screening of Spectrum’s return to “Mad About You.” Then later, that Saturday evening sees the CW bring its three new series for the 2019-20 television season to the festival: “Batwoman,” “Katy Keene” and “Nancy Drew.” All three will screen their premiere episodes, while talent from both new fall shows “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew” will take part in panels. While “Batwoman” talent is still to be announced, those from “Nancy Drew” scheduled it be in attendance are series stars Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Fox will present new dramas “Almost Family” and “Prodigal Son,” as well as upcoming animated comedy “Bless the Harts” with screenings and a panel featuring “Almost Family” talent to be announced.

Hulu joins the lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 10 with “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “Dollface” screenings and panels. The conversation about “Wu-Tan” will feature Alex Tse and The RZA, co-creators, writers and executive producers on the dramatization, while the “Dollface” panel will feature cast members Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky, as well as creator and executive producer Jordan Weiss and showrunner Ira Ungerleider. “I love PaleyFest Fall TV Previews because its’ focus has always been about connecting with the audience,” said Dennings. “I couldn’t be more excited to debut ‘Dollface’ here and can’t wait to share this show with everyone.”

CBS is bringing new legal drama “All Rise” and new comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola” to PaleyFest on Thursday, Sept. 12. Featured talent from “All Rise” includes cast members Simone Missick, Wilston Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, J. Alex Brinson, Jessica Camacho, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles and executive producers Greg Spottiswood and Sunil Nayar. From “Bob Hearts Abishola” will be actors Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Gina Yashere (who is also a producer) and executive producer Al Higgins.

Ann Curry, Kim Bondy and Michael Bloom will bring TNT’s new crowdsourcing medical series “Chasing the Cure” to the festival on Friday, Sept. 13. Curry is an anchor and executive producer on the project; Bondy is the showrunner; Bloom is the senior vice president of unscripted series and specials at TNT/TBS. “I am looking forward to engaging with the audience attending the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews about how everyone can be a force for good,” said Ann Curry.

Saturday, Sept. 14 sees ABC’s time to present new “Black-ish” spinoff “Mixed-ish” and dramas “Emergence” and “Stumptown.” All three shows will screen, and “Mixed-ish” cast and crew, including series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Gary Cole, as well as executive producers Karin Gist and Peter Saji, will take part in a conversation after their show’s screening.

And finally, Sunday, Sept. 15 sees a mid-day event and an evening one. Mid-day is Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes,” which will screen an episode and offer a panel with show talent including Izabella Alvarez, Carlos Alazraqui, Sonia Manzano, executive producer Mike Rubiner and supervising directors Alan Foreman and Miguel Puga. “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to showcase the culture, humor and heart of Nickelodeon’s ‘The Casagrandes’ at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews,” said Rubiner. “The Paley Center for Media is the perfect place to introduce the talented voice actors and production team who bring this series about a multi-generational Mexican-American family to life.”

Then in the evening, Netflix brings a preview of the second season of “Disenchantment,” with voice actors Abbi Jacbson and Nat Faxon, as well as creator and executive producer Matt Groenig and executive producer Josh Weinstein.

Returning as a sponsor of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews is Citi, allowing Citi cardmembers access to purchasing tickets and passes for the festival, tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Select members of the Paley Center for Media will also be granted access at this time, with general public sales starting on Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.