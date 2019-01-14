PaleyFest Announces Full 2019 Lineup, Including ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will open this year’s PaleyFest television festival in Hollywood, Calif., the Paley Center for Media announced Monday.

“Just days before we commence shooting Season 3 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ we thought we’d drop by and kick off the fabulous PaleyFest 2019. It’ll be a fun night of celebrating with fans, and the last time we’ll all look rested until August,” said executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino.

The cast and creative team of Amazon’s period comedy will visit the Dolby Theatre on March 15, leading a long and diverse list of screenings and panels that also include Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and CB’s evening with Stephen Colbert, both on March 16, as well as VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Fox’s “9-1-1,” both on March 17.

“Not only is PaleyFest a tremendous honor, it’s also an amazing drag name,” said RuPaul. “I can’t wait to share the magical journey of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and pay tribute to the 140 drag queens who have sashayed their way into the hearts of fans around the world!”

Added Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “We said yes because we heard RuPaul is going to be there.”

Related 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Rachel Brosnahan to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

The CW’s joint farewell seasons event for “Jane The Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is on March 20; AMC’s “The Walking Dead” appears on March 22; CBS’ joint “Hawaii Five-0,” “MacGyver” and “Magnum PI” event takes place on March 23; and CBS All Access’ joint “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Twilight Zone” event is on on March 24.

“We are delighted and honored to be returning to PaleyFest as this season has marked an exciting new chapter for ‘The Walking Dead.’ We can’t wait to be surrounded by our passionate fans to discuss the themes and threats our survivors have been facing in the new world they inhabit,” said “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang.

These series join the previously announced panels for “This Is Us,” “Pose” and “Parks and Recreation,” which is seeing its 10th anniversary in 2019. The “Parks and Recreation” panel will take place on March 21, with “Pose” appearing March 23 and “This Is Us” being the final screening and panel of the festival, in the evening of March 24.

“We’re thrilled to announce this incredible lineup of programs,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We’re so proud that our lineup reflects the diversity of the television viewing experience — from history-making programs highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, to Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas with strong female characters, action-packed adventure series, and a conversation with one of the sharpest voices on late-night TV. This year’s selections epitomize why PaleyFest LA is the premier television festival.”

PaleyFest benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archive of television and radio content, with over 160,000 programs spanning the history of media, including collections that feature achievements in television from the African-American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities, women and, most recently, music.

PaleyFest 2019 takes place March 15-24, with Citi cardmembers and Paley Center supporting, fellow and patron members receiving special presale access to tickets beginning Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Tickets then open up to Paley Center individual members Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT and to the general public Jan. 18 at12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.