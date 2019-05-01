Paley Center to Salute LGBT Community at Paley Honors Gala

The Paley Center for Media will pay tribute to the LGBT community and its influence on television at this month’s Paley Honors gala in New York.

Paley Honors is set for May 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom. The focus on LGBT community is in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising, a landmark moment in the history of the LGBT rights movement.

“At this year’s Paley Honors, guests will witness the journey of the LGBTQ+ community, through unforgettable moments in television and a special tribute to the historic event that was a defining moment for the community,” said Maureen J. Reidy, Paley Center president-CEO. “Television as a medium has sparked important conversations around today’s most pressing social issues, and we’re so proud to honor the achievements of LGBTQ+ artists and entertainers at this year’s Paley Honors.”

Groundbreaking programs such as NBC’s “Will & Grace” and ABC’s “Modern Family” will be saluted during the event, as will Billy Crystal for his work as a gay character on the 1970s comedy “Soap.”

Related Paley Center for Media Launches PaleyFest Live Streaming Service TV News Roundup: Paramount Greenlights Ron Howard's '68 Whiskey' Dark Comedy

Among the notables set to participate in the event are Matt Bomer, Anderson Cooper, Laverne Cox, Alan Cumming, Greg Louganis and Jane Lynch.

(Pictured: “Modern Family”)