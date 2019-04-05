‘Page Six TV’ to End After Season 2

Page Six TV” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has learned.

The syndicated daily television show was modeled after the New York Post’s Page Six news and gossip section, and provided entertainment industry updates, exclusive first-looks and insight from the New York Post newsroom.

During its second season, the show was co-hosted by Bevy Smith, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, and New York Post Page Six senior reporter Carlos Greer, after original host John Fugelsang departed the series in March, 2018.

The show hailed from the Post, Endemol Shine North America and Fox Television Stations.

Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann served as executive producers on the show, alongside New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo. Michael Weinberg served as executive producer from the Endemol Shine North America end, and Kathleen Rajsp was also on board as a co-executive producer.

