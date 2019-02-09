×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Padma Lakshmi Remembers ‘Top Chef’ Star Fatima Ali: ‘She Didn’t Even See Her 30th Birthday’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi shared fond thoughts about late “Top Chef” star Fatima Ali, who recently lost her battle with cancer at the age of 29.

Known as Chef Fati on Season 15 of the Bravo series, the “Top Chef” contestant died in late January from a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma.

“It’s the first chef that’s been on the show that’s passed away for any reason,” Lakshmi said, speaking to Variety at the American Heart Association’s 15th annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Thursday evening.

“Fatima was a really special young woman. I got very close with her,” Lakshmi said. “I usually don’t fraternize with them during the competition, but after, I did keep in touch with a lot of them, and it’s really sad. She didn’t even see her 30th birthday. We’re all feeling her absence. She was just one of our brightest stars, so I just feel for her family now.”

Ali was diagnosed in 2017, and was declared cancer-free in early 2018, but the terminal disease returned a few months later in September. She died on Jan. 25.

Lakshmi served as host of the American Heart Association runway show in New York City. The event raises awareness of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death among woman, claiming the lives of one in three.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Alex Honnold atop Lower Cathedral with El

    TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' To Premiere Commercial Free on Nat Geo in March

    In today’s roundup, “Free Solo” gets a Nat Geo premiere date and E! reveals the premiere date for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 16. DATES  The Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo” will debut commercial free on National Geographic on March 3 at 9 p.m. From documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the [...]

  • HBO logo

    HBO Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Older Employees

    HBO has begun offering voluntary buyouts to older employees who have been with the company for at least 10 years. “In the interest of costs and operating efficiencies, HBO has offered voluntary early retirement packages to a segment of our employees,” the company confirmed in a statement. HBO sources emphasized that the buyouts are being [...]

  • Casey Bloys

    HBO's Casey Bloys on Scaling Up Under AT&T, Streaming Plans and 'Big Little Lies 2'

    HBO is looking to go big — and small — with its programming this year. HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke with Variety at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour on Friday about company’s increased investment in original programming and its embrace of “intimate” shows alongside blockbusters such as “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.” [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    HBO Stands Behind Michael Jackson Doc 'Leaving Neverland': 'It Will Air as Planned'

    HBO is sticking with its decision to release a controversial documentary about Michael Jackson in the face of criticism from the late pop singer’s estate. “It doesn’t change our plans,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told Variety Friday. “We announced the air date. It will air as planned.” Earlier Friday, the Jackson estate sent a [...]

  • Susan Lucci Heart Attack

    Susan Lucci on Her Emergency Heart Surgery: 'I Was Very Lucky'

    One day after Susan Lucci revealed she underwent emergency heart surgery, the soap star stepped out at the American Heart Association’s 15th annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway event. Moments before she took a tumble on the runway (and expertly recovered), Lucci spoke to Variety about why she decided to come forward and open [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad