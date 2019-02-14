×
Studiocanal, Nickelodeon Partner on New ‘Paddington’ TV Series With Ben Whishaw

CREDIT: Courtesy of Studiocanal

Studiocanal is joining forces with Nickelodeon and award-winning producer David Heyman to create a CGI-animated series adapted from its “Paddington” franchise, with actor Ben Whishaw on board to reprise his role as the voice of the beloved bear.

The toon series will be based on Michael Bond’s Paddington Bear stories, as were the two feature films: “Paddington,” released in 2014, and “Paddington 2,” which were global box-office hits. The first “Paddington” movie gave Studiocanal its biggest theatrical gross ever.

The series will be aimed at pre-schoolers, and will air on Nickelodeon’s networks worldwide next year. Local broadcast partners will be brought on board in France, Canada, China and Japan.

“Paddington is such a beloved character for all of us at Studiocanal,” CEO Didier Lupfer said. “We are incredibly happy to be back in his world introducing new generations to his kindness, generosity and spirit.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Paddington, one of the world’s most beloved characters, to our global Nickelodeon family with a series that will take him on fun and exciting new adventures, while staying true to his original heartfelt charm and spirit,” said Layla Lewis, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships for Nickelodeon.

Studiocanal previously announced it was partnering with Gameloft and The Copyrights Group to develop “Paddington Run,” the official mobile game of the sequel film.

