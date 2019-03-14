‘Pachinko’ Ordered to Series at Apple

Apple has given a formal series order to the drama based on Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko,” Variety has confirmed.

“Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The story begins with a forbidden romance and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America. The series will be told in three languages—Korean, Japanese and English. Apple first announced the series was in development this past August.

The novel was featured by The New York Times as one of the “10 Best Books of 2017” and was a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction.

Soo Hugh will write and executive produce the series in addition to serving as showrunner, with Lee also executive producing. Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res will produce, with Ellenberg executive producing and Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive producing.

Hugh was previously the showrunner on Season 1 of the AMC series “The Terror.” She also developed the ABC series “The Whispers.” Her other TV credits include “Under the Dome,” “The Killing,” and “The River.” She is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel.

Ellenberg and Media Res now have three projects set up at Apple. They are also producing the morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the soon-to-be streamer, as well as the recently announced CIA drama based on the upcoming memoir “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA” starring Brie Larson.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the series order.