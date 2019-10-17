‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Signs First-Look Deal With MRC Television

“Ozark” producer Media Rights Capital (MRC) Television has entered into a first-look deal with series star Julia Garner.

Under the deal, Garner will work with MRC to develop and produce television projects. She recently won the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a drama for her work on the third season of “Ozark,” which streams on Netflix.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with MRC on ‘Ozark’ where they have offered me a rich playground of material as an actress,” Garner said. “I’ve now been afforded an opportunity with MRC to build on a rewarding and collaborative experience and I look forward to establishing a creative partnership in the future.”

Garner is currently in production on Season 3 of “Ozark.” Beyond that show, she recently appeared in the Amazon anthology series “Modern Love” and the feature “The Assitant.” Her other credits include the first season of the Bravo anthology series “Dirty John” as well as shows like “The Americans” and “Waco.” She has also starred in films such as “Grandma,” “Sin City 2,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” and “Electrick Children.

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer.

“Julia is phenomenally talented with a remarkable versality of range that she brings to every project she works on, as evidenced by her well-deserved Emmy win for ‘Ozark,’” said MRC Television president Elise Henderson. “We are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with her and begin work on a diverse range of projects together.”

In addition to “Ozark,” MRC Television has previously produced shows like “House of Cards” and “Counterpart.” Upcoming projects include “The Great” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult for Hulu and “The Outsider” at HBO starring, directed, and executive produced by “Ozark’s” Jason Bateman.