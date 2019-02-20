Legendary to Develop Series Set in L. Frank Baum’s Oz Universe From ‘Now You See Me’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Entertainment is developing a TV series set in the Land of Oz from the novels by L. Frank Baum, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled series hails from Ed Ricourt, who will write and produce. The series will examine stories and characters in Oz that haven’t been previously explored. When the return of a long-exiled Witch brings fear, division and war to Oz, the only hope is a servant girl who may become the most powerful and dangerous woman in the land.

Dmitri M. Johnson & Stephan Bugaj of dj2 Entertainment will executive produce. Legendary is said to be near a deal for a director on the project.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Legendary TV and dj2 to adapt my take on Baum’s rich, complex OZ book series which has influenced me creatively since childhood,” said Ricourt.

Ricourt previously co-wrote the story and screenplay for the hit 2013 film “Now You See Me,” with the sequel premiering in 2016. His other credits include “Wayward Pines” and “Jessica Jones.” His feature script, “Year 12,” was featured on the 2009 Black List. Ricourt is also a writer and producer on the upcoming Netflix series “Raising Dion” and worked on the upcoming reboot of “The Twilight Zone” at CBS All Access.

He is repped by Verve, and Lit Entertainment.

dj2’s slate currently includes upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie due out later this year and the series adaptation of the video game “Vampyr” with Fox 21 and McG’s Wonderland production banner. The company is also producing live-action adaptations of the games “Sleeping Dogs” with Donnie Yen and “Echo” with F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studios. The company is repped by APA and Bloom Hergott.