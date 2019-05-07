Oxygen Greenlights Kim Kardashian Criminal Justice Documentary, 5 New True-Crime Series

Oxygen Media is continuing to expand its killer slate by greenlighting five new series, as well as a documentary about Kim Kardashian’s campaign for criminal justice reform.

The new set of projects hail from an eclectic range of creatives, including Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Ice-T, and Jason Blum.

“Oxygen is tremendously excited to work with some of the biggest names in the industry on such important projects,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of original programming and development for Oxygen. “This year we’ve increased our original hours by more than 30%, and we’ll keep ramping up our programming efforts as more fans flock to the network to experience best in class content.”

In 2017, Oxygen rebranded to become a fulltime true-crime destination, with one of its biggest series hits year being the podcast-inspired “Dirty John,” starring Connie Britton, Eric Bana and Juno Temple.

Read the official descriptions of the upcoming series below.

Greenlights:

“Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” (Working Title)

Executive produced by Kim Kardashian and Bunim Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Farnaz Farjam serving as executive producers.

In June 2018, Kim Kardashian used her global fame to publicly campaign for criminal justice reform by convincing the White House to grant Alice Marie Johnson clemency. Inspired by her work with Johnson, Kardashian has made it her personal mission to lobby for systematic change and advocate for the men and women who she and her legal experts believe have been unfairly sentenced. Now, as she pursues her own career in law, Kardashian is dedicating both personal resources and her public platform to the cause. In this compelling 2-hour documentary, Oxygen will capture Kardashian’s efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system. “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” is an exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects.

“Injustice with Nancy Grace”

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company, in conjunction with KT Studios and TAP INc., with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Nancy Grace, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and showrunner Steve Katz serving as executive producers.

This standalone true crime series exposes riveting stories involving unclear motives, botched investigations, wrongful accusations, unjust sentencing and suppressed evidence that will keep viewers on bated breath until the final resolve. Through exclusive first-hand interviews, archival footage, and cinematic recreations, every episode will be told through the unique perspective of Nancy Grace, who spent a decade as a felony prosecutor and twenty years as a journalist, and whose fiancé was murdered when she was just 19 years old, giving her a personal and significant drive to seek justice.

“The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes”

Produced by Wilshire Studios with Leane Vandeman, Jessica Grimshaw and Paul Holes serving as executive producer.

Former lead investigator Paul Holes spent two decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in US history, the Golden State Killer, before finding him in dramatic fashion. In this series, viewers will follow Holes as he dives into cold cases to analyze the violent interaction between the offender and the victim, exploring not only the physical DNA left behind but the emotional “DNA” as well. With his unique investigative skillset, Holes will work with local investigators and experts to uncover new theories and new evidence in the hopes of getting one step closer to solving these brutal murders.

“Relentless with Kate Snow”

Produced by Peacock Productions with Elizabeth Fischer & Mary Murphy serving as executive producers.

Losing a friend or family member to a horrific crime can be devastating, but it’s even more painful when that crime goes unsolved. Emmy-winning journalist Kate Snow takes viewers on an emotional journey with suffering families as they go to incredible lengths to find answers about their loved ones’ deaths. These ordinary heroes embark on an endless pursuit to identify and catch suspects by going undercover, hunting evidence, and sometimes putting their own lives in jeopardy by chasing down drug dealers, gang members and other criminals in the hopes of finding justice.

“Truth & Justice: The West Memphis Three” (Working Title)

Produced by Herzog & Company, Discount Sushi, Inc. and XG Productions. Mark Herzog serves as executive producer for Herzog & Company. Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner serve as executive producers for Discount Sushi, Inc. Jim Clemente and Peter McDonnell serve as executive producers for XG Productions. Bob Ruff, Christopher G. Cowen and Domini Hofmann also serve as executive producers.

A true crime series based on the wildly successful podcast Truth & Justice that will see host Bob Ruff as he re-investigates the notorious West Memphis Three case. The series will focus on the brutal murders of three eight-year-old boys back in 1993 and the three teenagers who stood trial and were tried and convicted of these deaths. In 2011, new DNA evidence was discovered, and they were able to enter a controversial plea which allowed “The West Memphis Three” to assert their innocence while acknowledging prosecutors did have enough evidence to convict them. They were subsequently released. It’s now been 25 years since the murders and there are more questions than answers. If the three convicted men didn’t do it, then who killed the boys? What else really could have happened that day? Through exclusive, never before seen interviews and help from various experts, Ruff will seek to find the truth once and for all.

“The Lover’s Lane Murders” (Working Title)

Produced by XG Productions and Texas Crew Productions. Jim Clemente, Peter McDonnell & Jamie Bruce serve as executive producers for XG Productions and David Karabinas and Brad Bernstein serve as executive producers for Texas Crew Productions.

Virginia’s Colonial Parkway, a dark and isolated lovers’ lane, was the scene of four brutal double murders between 1986-1990, with each year a new young couple meeting their untimely death. Chilling and eerie similarities connect the four cases, but no one has ever been arrested for the crimes. Now, a team of former FBI special agents led by former FBI Profiler Jim Clemente, intends to change that, with the goal of bringing a monster to justice and providing answers to the victims’ families.

In Development:

“Exploited” (Working Title)

Produced by Unrealistic Ideas and Blue Pacific. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips serve as executive producers for Unrealistic Ideas and Matt Bartley, Michael Janke and Chris Campbell serve as executive producers for Blue Pacific.

From Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company comes the new active crime investigation series that follows the on-going work of the DeliverFund, as they tackle the current US sex trafficking epidemic. In each episode the DeliverFund, comprised of ex-CIA, NSA and Navy Seal operatives Nic McKinley, Kara Smith and Jeremy Mahugh, take viewers on a journey to what victims call the center of hell. They will locate victims, work with local law enforcement and ultimately rescue sex trafficked victims and return them to their families.

“Framed By The Killer” (Working Title)

Produced by The Content Group with Ice-T, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn and Jorge Hinojosa serving as executive producers.

A bloody crime. A dead body. A trail of evidence that leads to a prime suspect. Case closed? Not always. Not every murder scene is what it seems, and some are setups meant to frame another innocent victim. From Executive Producer Ice-T comes this true crime series that unravels tales of elaborate whodunnit murder mysteries where every episode explores a case that points police to one suspect only to later discover that person was framed by the actual killer.

“Florida Man” (Working Title)

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Man vs Robot with Jason Blum and Marci Wiseman serving as executive producers for Blumhouse Television and Danny Villa and Sergio Villa serving as executive producers for Man vs Robot.

When the murder is so bizarre, the motive so far-fetched and the crime so outlandish that it sounds like something from a Hollywood screenplay—there’s a good chance it was actually committed by a “Florida Man.” With access to Florida investigators and prosecutors, this series zeroes in on America’s most notorious, outrageous, craftiest killers from the Sunshine State. The series will unravel the strange twists and turns and try in vain to reason how and why this breed of killers took their crimes to levels beyond comprehension.

“The Jane Doe Murders” (Working Title)

Produced by MY Entertainment with Michael Yudin serving as the executive producer.

In the US alone, there are nearly 40,000 open cases where a victim of a violent crime remains unidentified – bodies without names and loved ones never returned to their families. But now thanks to ground-breaking new forensic technology, investigators are able to bring a victim’s face to life and uncover new evidence. In each episode of “The Jane Doe Murders,” renowned crime scene investigator, Yolanda McClary, will work on a different unknown victim case until their identity is revealed. She will then present her findings to local authorities and work alongside them to catch the perpetrator.

“The Vanished Project” (Working Title)

Produced by Little Dot Studios with Dan Jones, Andy Taylor, Paul Woolf and Adam Gee serving as executive producers.

An innovative and original true crime franchise developed to live across social, digital and linear platforms. In partnership with London and Los Angeles-based Little Dot Studios, three original documentaries will launch on Oxygen’s social and web platforms. Each documentary will focus on a single unsolved missing persons case that seeks to solve the mystery and bring closure to the family. Producers will screen the videos on-location in the towns where the subjects disappeared, then follow leads and developments in a dedicated social group. Ultimately, as stories unfold, the Vanished Project will continue on-air as a special or limited series.