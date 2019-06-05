Elizabeth Banks to Develop Series Based on Podcast ‘Over My Dead Body’ for WarnerMedia Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

A series adaptation of the Wondery podcast “Over My Dead Body” is in development at the WarnerMedia streaming service from Elizabeth Banks, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Banks is attached to executive produce and direct the series, which follows Dan and Wendi, two attorneys whose wedding is featured in the New York Times. But when this “perfect” couple falls apart, it leads to a bad breakup, a worse divorce, and a murder case involving a menagerie of high-priced lawyers and unexpected co-conspirators.

Banks will executive produce under her Brownstone Productions banner, with Brownstone’s Max Handelman also executive producing and Dannah Shinder co-executive producing. Wondery’s founder and CEO Hernan Lopez and chief content officer Marshall Lewy will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

WarnerMedia declined to comment.

“’Over My Dead Body’ is a story of family conflict worthy of Shakespeare by way of ‘Fargo,'” Lopez said. “We’re beyond excited to partner with WarnerMedia and Elizabeth Banks on the TV adaptation.”

This marks the latest Wondery property to potentially get the series adaptation treatment. The Wondery podcast “Dirty John” was previously adapted into a Bravo series starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The second season of that series, which will feature a new cast and new story, will air on USA Network. Wondery recently hired Aaron Hart as vice president of TV and film development to oversee its development slate.

News of the series development comes after it was announced that Banks would appear in the upcoming FX limited series “Mrs. America” opposite Cate Blanchett. Banks is also in post-production on a new film version of “Charlie’s Angels,” which she wrote, directed, and executive produced in addition to starring as Bosley. Banks has also been increasingly active as a producer in recent years, setting up multiple projects and pilots across all of the broadcast networks and cable channels.

Banks and Brownstone are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Wondery is repped by UTA.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is expected to launch a beta version later this year, with original series likely to begin airing on the service in 2020. Kevin Reilly, President of TBS, TNT and TruTV and Chief Content Officer of Direct to Consumer for WarnerMedia, previously said that the service will mine in-house properties to generate new content for the service but that not all originals would be based on WarnerMedia IP.

Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick have teamed up for a romantic comedy anthology series that was recently ordered for the service. Variety also exclusively reported in February that an animated “Gremlins” series is in the works at WarnerMedia.