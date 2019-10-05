×
‘Outlander’ Season 5 Trailer Shows a Guilt-Ridden Claire (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

In the upcoming fifth season of “Outlander,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is feeling responsible for her family being in colonial North Caroline, and Jamie (Sam Heughan) notes that if the war she told him will come really is imminent, they would be safer in her real time.

This is previewed in a first-look trailer, as well as some new images from the Starz time travel romance drama, revealed Saturday at New York Comic-Con. Take a look at the trailer above and the photos below.

Based on the book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, the show also stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy and David Berry, and is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries.

The show was previously renewed for two seasons, which means the upcoming 12-episode fifth season is just the start of more adventures to come. Season 5 will revolve around the fifth book in Gabaldon’s series, “The Fiery Cross,” while Season 6 will draw from the sixth installment, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.”

The fifth season of “Outlander” premieres Feb. 16, 2020.

