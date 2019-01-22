×
‘Our Cartoon President’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Animated cast of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT. Photo: Courtesy of SHOWTIME
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has renewed the animated comedy “Our Cartoon President” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 10-episode second season is slated to debut later this year. Stephen Colbert executive produces along with Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.

The series offers a satirical look at a “normal day” inside the presidential administration of Donald Trump. In addition to Trump, administration officials like Betsy DeVos, Jared Kushner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Pence, and Ivanka Trump have all been parodied on the show in addition to many others.

The first season showed the cartoon president’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims, rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, and highlighted his relationship with the media

The show was originally picked up for 10 episodes in Season 1, which launched in February 2018. Showtime then ordered an additional seven episodes in March. Showtime also aired an election special that aired in November during the midterms.

Our Cartoon President” currently holds a 35% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review of Season 1 for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote:

“The president is surprisingly well voiced by Jeff Bergman, who adds personality to a role that has become a go-to for celebrity impersonators. But ‘Our Cartoon President’s’ lighthearted humor about Trump displays a lack of anger so potent it is alienating. What president are they seeing, that they aren’t tearing their hair out with rage? Surely, the stakes are too high to be following along with the latest constitutional crisis like it’s an episode of ‘South Park.’ And yet ‘Our Cartoon President’ is so insistently breezy that one’s own righteous anger seems irrelevant — as if the show is gaslighting outrage.”

