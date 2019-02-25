Oscars 2019 Ratings Tick Up in Early Numbers

The ratings for the 2019 Oscars telecast are up slightly from last year in the preliminary numbers.

The awards show, which went without a host this year, drew a 20.1 rating in metered market households, up approximately 6% from the 18.9 last year’s telecast drew.

The 2018 Oscars’ household rating was down approximately 16% from the 22.5 rating drawn by the telecast in 2017. The 2018 Oscars initially drew a 6.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 24.4 million viewers before rising to a 6.8 rating and 26.5 million. That final number is the lowest viewership for an Oscars telecast in the show’s history.

More to come…