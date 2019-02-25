×
Oscars 2019 Ratings Tick Up in Early Numbers

Regina King - Supporting Actress - 'If Beale Street Could Talk'91st Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The ratings for the 2019 Oscars telecast are up slightly from last year in the preliminary numbers.

The awards show, which went without a host this year, drew a 20.1 rating in metered market households, up approximately 6% from the 18.9 last year’s telecast drew.

The 2018 Oscars’ household rating was down approximately 16% from the 22.5 rating drawn by the telecast in 2017. The 2018 Oscars initially drew a 6.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 24.4 million viewers before rising to a 6.8 rating and 26.5 million. That final number is the lowest viewership for an Oscars telecast in the show’s history.

More to come…

