Drew Goddard Inks Exclusive Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Writer, director and producer Drew Goddard has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, under which he will write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms.

Goddard’s deal, announced by Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, is the first to close since 20th Century Fox Television officially became a part of Walt Disney.

“We have wanted to be in business with Drew since the day his work on our series ‘Angel’ was over. That was in 2004,” said Walden in a statement. “Having a new deal with him after all of this time makes me unspeakably happy. As a writer and director, he’s a 10; as a collaborator and magnet for other incredible writers, directors and actors, he is off the charts. Our goal is to support Drew as he builds his own spectacular production company inside of the Disney Television Studios.”

Goddard received an Academy Award nomination in 2016 for best adapted screenplay for “The Martian,” starring Matt Damon and based on the novel by Andy Weir. An executive producer on “The Good Place,” Goddard co-created “The Defenders” and created “Daredevil.” Previous credits include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Cloverfield” and “Lost.”

“I am thrilled to be working so closely with Dana and her team,” said Goddard. “My relationship with Dana stretches back to the beginning when I first started at ‘Buffy.’ Since then, I have had the privilege of working with Disney and Fox for the majority of my career in television, and I look forward to continuing those relationships over the next few years.”

The deal is effective immediately.