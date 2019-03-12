New ‘Orphan Black’ Series in Development at AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

“Orphan Black” fans could soon have reason to celebrate.

Variety has learned from sources that a new series set in the “Orphan Black” universe is currently in the early development stages at AMC. Temple Street Productions, which produced the original series, is onboard to produce the new series as well.

Sources stressed, however, that this would not be a spinoff or reboot of the original series, but rather a completely new story set in the same world. The producers are currently seeking a writer for the project and are looking to bring in multiple people to pitch different takes on what the show could be.

AMC and Temple Street declined to comment.

News of the development is made all the more interesting by the fact that it is set up at AMC rather than BBC America, which aired the original in the U.S. It is still too early in the process to tell whether the new show would air on multiple networks under the AMC Networks umbrella, but it was recently announced that Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama “Killing Eve” would be simulcast on its original network home, BBC America, as well as on AMC.

“Orphan Black” was co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson. The series launched in 2013 and ran for five seasons. It starred Tatiana Maslany as a woman who discovers that she is a clone and that someone is plotting to kill her and her clone “sisters.” Both the series and Maslany’s performance were well-received by critics. She was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe during the show’s run, winning the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016.