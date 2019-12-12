Orlando Bloom Sets First-Look Deal With Amazon

“Carnival Row” star Orlando Blook has inked a first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Bloom will develop television and film projects for Prime Video.

Bloom currently stars on Amazon’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevigne. The series premiered back in August and was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere. The series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette (Cara Delevingne) and Philo (Orlando Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

“Orlando is a fantastic creative talent and collaborative partner for all of us at studios,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Orlando not only on Carnival Row, but on future projects for our Prime Video customers.”

Bloom is best known for his role as Legolas in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” films as well as his role as Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. His other film credits include “Zulu,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Kingdom of Heaven,” “Troy,” “Elizabethtown,” and “Digging for Fire.” He also recently wrapped production on two films — John Ridley’s “Needle in a Timestack” and Rod Lurie’s “The Outpost.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Jen Salke and the team at Amazon and I look forward to growing that relationship with this new and exciting production deal,” said Bloom.