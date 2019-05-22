Netflix Announces Premiere Date, First Look at ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Final Season

The seventh and final season of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 26, announced the streamer, offering up a first look at some of the last images of life at Litchfield.

Viewers will get to see Piper’s struggle with life on the outside, Taystee’s friendship with Cindy as she faces a life sentence, among other inmates’ stories.

In a teaser video for the last season, the cast — including Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and others — sings the theme to the opening credits, Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time.”

Created by Jenji Kohan, the series has received four Emmys across 19 nominations since its premiere in 2013, including two wins for Uzo Aduba in 2014 and 2015.

The cast first announced in October that Season 7 would be its last.

Here are a couple of first-look images from the final season: