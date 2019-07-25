TV News Roundup: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Launches Poussey Washington Fund

In today’s roundup, NBC sets premiere date for new late night series “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” launches a new initiative supporting eight non-profit organizations.

CASTING

Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller have been cast as the lead couple, Gently James and Evan Fisher, in the new OWN show “Cherish The Day.” Created and executive produced by Ava Duvernay, the romance series follows the love story of the couple with each episode spanning a single day.

RENEWALS

Disney Junior has ordered a third season of “Muppet Babies” ahead of the season two premiere. The Emmy-nominated series details the playroom activities of the young muppets, Kermit the frog, Piggy, Animal, Gonzo, Summer Penguin and Fozzie Bear.

DATES

NBC’s new late-night series “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will premiere Monday, Sept. 16. In the half-hour program, Singh will star in pre-taped comedy sketches as well as conduct in-studio interviews. The show will make her the only female late night talk show host on a Big 4 network.

FIRST LOOKS

Comedy Central released the trailer for the new series “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik.” The six episode series features Jeselnik in a series of interviews with fellow comedians Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal, and David Spade discussing all things comedy.

INITIATIVES

Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” launches The Poussey Washington Fund on the eve of the series’ final season. Named after the character played by Samira Wiley, the initiative will support eight preexisting non-profit advocacy groups focusing on criminal justice reform, protecting immigrants’ rights, ending mass incarceration, and supporting women who have been affected by it.