×

TV News Roundup: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Launches Poussey Washington Fund

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s roundup, NBC sets premiere date for new late night series “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” launches a new initiative supporting eight non-profit organizations. 

CASTING

Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller have been cast as the lead couple, Gently James and Evan Fisher, in the new OWN show “Cherish The Day.” Created and executive produced by Ava Duvernay, the romance series follows the love story of the couple with each episode spanning a single day.

RENEWALS

Disney Junior has ordered a third season of “Muppet Babies” ahead of the season two premiere. The Emmy-nominated series details the playroom activities of the young muppets, Kermit the frog, Piggy, Animal, Gonzo, Summer Penguin and Fozzie Bear.

DATES

NBC’s new late-night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh will premiere Monday, Sept. 16. In the half-hour program, Singh will star in pre-taped comedy sketches as well as conduct in-studio interviews. The show will make her the only female late night talk show host on a Big 4 network.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Comedy Central released the trailer for the new series “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik.” The six episode series features Jeselnik in a series of interviews with fellow comedians Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal, and David Spade discussing all things comedy.

INITIATIVES

Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black launches The Poussey Washington Fund on the eve of the series’ final season. Named after the character played by Samira Wiley, the initiative will support eight preexisting non-profit advocacy groups focusing on criminal justice reform, protecting immigrants’ rights, ending mass incarceration, and supporting women who have been affected by it.

More TV

  • Tuca and Bertie Netflix Jelly Lakes

    Netflix Canceling 'Tuca & Bertie' Is a Disappointing Loss for TV (Column)

    It was only a matter of time before Netflix’s days of renewing everything came to an end. As much as the streaming platform keeps expanding, it’s also keeping a keener eye on its overall programming, making cuts even when it goes out of its way to profess that the decisions are more difficult than we [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'Orange Is The

    TV News Roundup: 'Orange Is The New Black' Launches Poussey Washington Fund

    In today’s roundup, NBC sets premiere date for new late night series “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” launches a new initiative supporting eight non-profit organizations.  CASTING Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller have been cast as the lead couple, Gently James and Evan Fisher, in the new OWN [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Buchwald Talent Agency Signs Writers Guild's Code of Conduct

    In another victory for the Writers Guild of America, the Buchwald Talent Agency has signed the WGA’s three-month-old Code of Conduct that allows the agency to represent WGA members. It’s the third mid-sized Hollywood agency that’s agreed to abide by the terms of the new rules following Verve and Kaplan Stahler along with about 75 [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Awards Moves Forward a Week, Avoiding Grammys Conflict

    The 26th SAG Awards have been moved forward a week, taking place on Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 26 and avoiding going head to head with the 62nd Grammy Awards. Executive producer Kathy Connell made the announcement Thursday and noted that the ceremonies will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS as part of a [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Writers Guild Blasts Endeavor IPO, Alleging Conflicts of Interest

    The Writers Guild of America West is turning up the heat on Endeavor’s planned initial public offering, accusing the parent of WME of widespread potential conflicts of interest. The WGA West issued a second “Investor Alert” on Thursday in advance of Endeavor’s IPO, warning that the new public company’s corporate governance structure dramatically favors company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad