Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen Headline Netflix’s Emmy 2019 For Your Consideration Space

Netflix is bringing back its “FYSee” Emmy campaign activation with some A-list headliners: Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are among the top names at this year’s event.

The Netflix “FYSee Experience” will once again take place at Raleigh Studios, and this year will be held from May 5 to June 9. Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Springsteen (“Springsteen on Broadway”) will open the event on May 5, while the closer will include a conversation between Winfrey, DuVernay, the cast of their new limited event series, “When They See Us,” and the real-life men the series is based on.

Other themed events include chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Quincy Jones, David Letterman, and others. Shows to be highlighted include Netflix dramas “Bodyguard,” “House of Cards,” “Ozark” and “The Umbrella Academy”; comedies “Russian Doll,” “The Kominsky Method,” “GLOW” and debuting series “Dead to Me”; animated series “BoJack Horseman,” “Disenchantment” and “Big Mouth”; documentary series “Our Planet,” :Making a Murderer Part 2,” and “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”; unscripted series such as “Queer Eye” and “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”; and food shows “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” “Chef’s Table” and “Nailed It!.”

This year’s activation will take place across 32,000-square-foot soundstages and a 400-seat theater, plus a reception space for guests to mingle with Netflix stars and creators. A full list of events can be found here.

Beyond panels, this year’s space will include events including “GLOW Binge-a-thon,” an all-day binge-watching experience with “GLOW” cast members, and “Prom Night,” where young-skewing shows including “Sex Education,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “On My Block” and others will be highlighted.

Other themed nights and panels include “Rebels and Rulebreakers,” “Scene Stealers,” “Netflix Is a Joke,” “Change in Focus,” and “Food Day.” Below-the-line panels will include “Costume Designers’ Showcase,” “The Music of Netflix,” and “Crafts Day.”

Netflix moved its “FYSee” space to Raleigh Studios last year, which included more than 30,000 square foot space spread out across three sound stages.

Streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been competing in recent years with themed spaces for FYC events. Amazon just opened its annual activation at Hollywood Athletic Club, where its “Prime Experience FYC” displays and events focus on promoting the streaming service’s Emmy contenders, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Homecoming.” Amazon’s space runs from April 12 to May 5.