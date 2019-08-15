‘One of Us Is Lying’ Series, ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Move to NBCUniversal Streaming Service

The planned series adaptation of the Karen M. McManus YA book “One of Us Is Lying” is on the move.

The project, which was originally in development at E!, has now moved to the NBCUniversal streaming service with a pilot order, Variety has learned. It tells the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Erica Saleh will write the pilot, with John Sacchi and Matt Groesch executive producing via Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions. Universal Content Productions will produce. Saleh’s previous writing credits include the CBS shows “Instinct” and “Wisdom of the Crowd.” She is repped by ICM and Writ Large.

In addition, the planned reboot of “Queer as Folk,” originally in development at Bravo, is now in development at the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the new show was in the works back in December. Stephen Dunn remains onboard to write the reboot. Digital Rights Group will still produce along with Nicola Shindler of Red Productions. Original series creator Russell T. Davies will executive produce along with Lee Eisenberg and Emily Brecht from Quantity Entertainment. UCP is the studio.

The new version of the show will feature entirely new characters in a new setting. It is described as a modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.

Other upcoming UCP shows include an adaptation of the book “Brave New World” and the pilot “Masters of Doom” at USA Network. UCP is also currently developing a series based on the “Dr. Death” podcast with Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater set to star. The studio’s current slate includes “The Sinner,” “The Act,” “Homecoming,” “Mr. Robot,” “Dirty John,” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

NBCU’s ad-supported streaming service is expected to launch in April 2020. In addition to original programming, the service will also be the streaming home for much of NBCU’s legacy content, including the NBC comedy “The Office.” That series will stream exclusively on NBCU’s service beginning in 2021 once the show’s current deal at Netflix expires.