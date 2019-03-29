‘One Day At a Time’ Showrunner Recalls Cancellation Phone Call from Ted Sarandos

The team behind “One Day at a Time” says they’re still talking to networks about picking up the series in the wake of being cancelled earlier this month by Netflix.

Gloria Calderon Kellett said that she’s been talking to networks and found that while many of them are open to giving the show a new home, nothing has been set in stone yet.

“Nobody has said no, which is what’s interesting,” showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night. “Everyone’s like, ‘Ooh let us see what’s happening,’ because pilots are shiny and new, so everyone’s sort of waiting to see how the pilots are turning out.”

The comedy, which ran for three seasons, follows the Alvarez family, a multi-generational Cuban-American clan, led by mom Penelope (Justina Machado) and grandmother (Rita Moreno). Fans and critics alike hailed the show for its humor, heart, and representation of Latinx stories, as well as touching on a wide array of issues, from PTSD to homophobia.

Calderon Kellett also recalled how she found out about cancellation from Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.

“Ted called me, it was very sweet, it was a really beautiful conversation,” she said. “He said how much he loved the show and how proud they were but just not enough eyeballs, so hopefully we’ll find another home though.”

The showrunner also talked about possible reasons why some people were slow to discover “One Day at a Time.”

“There’s 400 shows, I think they’re so many shows and we’re a Latinx family, and I think maybe some people might have thought ‘Oh, that’s not for me,'” she said. “Or, ‘It’s a multi-cam, I don’t do multi-cams.’ And then it took people time to find us, and now that they found us they seem to love us.”

Isabella Gomez, who plays the oldest Alvarez sibling, Elena, recalled that Calderon Kellett and co-showrunner Mike Royce called her about the cancellation while she was en route to the set of a movie she was filming.

“It was just water works, immediately,” Gomez said. “It was honestly so heartbreaking and I don’t think any of us have really let ourselves process because there’s still hope and we can’t process that twice. It was hard and I was away from everybody and this is my family, truly. I know a lot of shows say that, but I call Gloria my tía and Justina my mom.”

Calderon Kellett discussed the impact of “One Day at a Time” and why it needs to stick around.

“For years they’ve been saying they want something like this on network and it’s so needed now more than ever,” Calderon Kellett said. “Positive LGBTQ representation on mainstream that’s not just ‘Will & Grace,’ so we want to do it, so we’re very excited.”

Gomez, who calls “One Day at a Time” “the little show that could,” said that her life has been changed by the show.

“I know how much impact it has, so it’s heartbreaking, but also we are so glad we got to have the Alvarez family for three years,” Gomez said. “I think the show speaks for itself. Watch any of the episodes and then tell me you don’t want the show.”