×

‘One Day At a Time’ Returning for Season 4 on Pop

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
One Day at a Time Canceled
CREDIT: Mike Yarish/Netflix

One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved, and Pop TV has answered the call.

A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, which is owned by CBS, in 2020.

The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, causing a substantial backlash from fans and many prominent figures in the industry. Co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett had been in talks with multiple networks to revive the series, before finally settling on Pop as its new home.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more ‘One Day At A Time,’” said co-showrunners Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, “One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also stars Stephen Toblowsky.

Related

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved ‘One Day At A Time’’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said executive producer Norman Lear in a statement. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network.  Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

As part of the pick-up deal, the series will also be broadcast on CBS later in 2020, following its run on Pop. CBS was home to the original series which aired on the network over 40 years ago.

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Pop TV president Brad Schwartz. “If ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

Netflix’s decision to cancel the Sony Pictures TV production was widely criticized, with Variety TV critic Caroline Framke calling out the manner in which the streamer got rid of the show.

“The way in which this particular cancellation unfolded in light of Netflix’s recent push to tout its commitment to diversity represented the company at its most frustrating,” Framke wrote. “At a time when racist dog whistles dominate political debate and demonizing Latinx people is par for the course, ‘One Day at a Time’ provided a respite that isn’t just a relief, but a necessity.”

But now that the show is returning, Calderon Kellett promised fans via Twitter that she and the ODAAT crew still have “many more stories to tell.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More TV

  • One Day at a Time Canceled

    'One Day At a Time' Returning for Season 4 on Pop

    “One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved, and Pop TV has answered the call. A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, which is owned by CBS, in 2020. The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, causing a substantial backlash from fans [...]

  • Alex Trebek - Outstanding Game Show

    Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles-based Television Academy — is shuffling its leadership, which includes switching who oversees production of its most visible event, the Daytime Emmy Awards. Under the reorganization, one executive will now oversee the production of all of NATAS’ key awards [...]

  • david ayer

    David Ayer to Develop Private Military Contractor Series at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime is developing a one-hour series about private military contractors with David Ayer, Variety has learned exclusively. Ayer is attached to write and direct the series, currently titled “The Company.” It is described as an irreverent look at the military contracting industry during its Wild West heyday post 9/11. Further described as an “anti-procedural,” it [...]

  • Rocky

    What's Coming to Hulu in July 2019

    If you’ve already binged your way through the latest season of  “Handmaid’s Tale” and all of “Catch-22,” worry not because Hulu is here to cure your mid-vacation content slump with a whole new slate of titles coming to the streamer this July. Watch Kristen Bell reprise her role as the titular character in Season 4 [...]

  • Peter Ramsey

    'Spider-Verse' Co-Director Peter Ramsey to Speak at 2019 View Conference

    Peter Ramsey, who won an Oscar this year for co-directing the hit animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” has joined the long list of high-level speakers for the 2019 View Conference, which runs from Oct. 21-25 in Turin, Italy. “I’m delighted to announce that Peter Ramsey, who is the first African American director to win [...]

  • Netflix HQ LA

    Netflix Announces Partnership for 'The Hall' Standup Comic Tribute Show

    Netflix has partnered with comedy producer and director Marty Callner and Funny Business, Inc. for a stand-up comic tribute show entitled “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,” the streamer announced Thursday. The special will be executive produced by Callner and Randall Gladstein, partners in Funny Business, Inc., and manager/producer David Steinberg. The induction ceremony [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey

    'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey to Lead 'Rita' Showtime Pilot

    Just over a week after her “Game of Thrones” brother-lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joined a pilot at FX, Lena Headey has been a cast in a pilot of her own. The actress, who was most recently seen under a pile of rubble in the final episode of the HBO mega hit, will play the title character [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad