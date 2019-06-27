‘One Day At a Time’ Returning for Season 4 on Pop

“One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved, and Pop TV has answered the call.

A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, which is owned by CBS, in 2020.

The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, causing a substantial backlash from fans and many prominent figures in the industry. Co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett had been in talks with multiple networks to revive the series, before finally settling on Pop as its new home.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more ‘One Day At A Time,’” said co-showrunners Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, “One Day At A Time” follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also stars Stephen Toblowsky.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved ‘One Day At A Time’’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said executive producer Norman Lear in a statement. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

As part of the pick-up deal, the series will also be broadcast on CBS later in 2020, following its run on Pop. CBS was home to the original series which aired on the network over 40 years ago.

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Pop TV president Brad Schwartz. “If ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

Netflix’s decision to cancel the Sony Pictures TV production was widely criticized, with Variety TV critic Caroline Framke calling out the manner in which the streamer got rid of the show.

“The way in which this particular cancellation unfolded in light of Netflix’s recent push to tout its commitment to diversity represented the company at its most frustrating,” Framke wrote. “At a time when racist dog whistles dominate political debate and demonizing Latinx people is par for the course, ‘One Day at a Time’ provided a respite that isn’t just a relief, but a necessity.”

But now that the show is returning, Calderon Kellett promised fans via Twitter that she and the ODAAT crew still have “many more stories to tell.”