‘One Day at a Time’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Netflix, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

CREDIT: Courtesy Netflix

One Day at a Time” has been canceled at Netflix after three seasons, Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series elsewhere. The reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom was co-created Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, who also serve as co-showrunners.

The series followed three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). The series also starred Stephen Toblowsky.

“It’s been a great honor to work with the legendary Norman Lear on ‘One Day at a Time,'” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “I’ve personally spoken with Norman, and co-creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, to express my gratitude to them, all the writers, the dedicated crew and the cast including the brilliant Justina Machado and dazzling Rita Moreno for creating a series with such humor, heart and humanity. This was a very difficult decision and we’re thankful to all the fans who’ve supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it. While it’s disappointing that more viewers didn’t discover ‘One Day at a Time,’ I believe the series will stand the test of time.”

In addition to Calderon-Kellet and Royce, Lear served as executive producer along with Michael Garcia and Brent Miller. Sony Pictures Television produced for Netflix.

According to another individual with knowledge of the decision, the show simply did not garner enough viewership to justify a fourth season, particularly given the fact that it was produced by an outside studio. Nevertheless, “One Day at a Time” has been a critical darling from the beginning. Season 1 averaged a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while both Seasons 2 and 3 are at 100%.

