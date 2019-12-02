Former Netflix Exec Erik Barmack Teams with ZDF, Werner Film for ‘On the Jellicoe Road’ YA Series

Melina Marchetta’s young adult novel “On the Jellicoe Road” is being adapted for TV by Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, Australia’s Werner Film, and Wild Sheep Content, the fledgling producer formed by Erik Barmack, Netflix’s former head of international originals.

Australian author Marchetta’s book was first published in 2006 in Australia. It was published in the U.S. in 2008 with the shortened title “Jellicoe Road.”

The story centers on 17-year-old Taylor Markham, leader of a boarding school underground community. Abandoned by her mother when she was 11, and with little recollection of her father, the only adult influence in her life is her mentor and guardian Hannah, who suddenly vanishes. There is also a territory war going on between the boarders, the kids from the local town, and a group of cadets training locally.

Development on the series is underway. Samantha Strauss (“H 2 O: Just Add Water”), Sarah Walker (“Wentworth”), and Angela Betzien (“Total Control”) are attached as writers.

Joanna Werner, Executive Producer at Werner Film Productions said “On The Jellicoe Road” is “an enthralling, sophisticated, complex and gripping teen story which I can’t wait to see on the screen.”

“Young adult series have become truly global, and we are thrilled to be working on bringing this seminal Australian work to a global audience with Werner Film Productions and ZDF Enterprises,” added Barmack.