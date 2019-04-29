×
‘On My Block’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

ON MY BLOCK
CREDIT: Nicola Goode/Netflix

Netflix has renewed “On My Block” for a third season.

The second season of the series debuted on March 29. The third season will consist of eight episodes while the first two seasons were both 10 episodes.

The series is a coming of age comedy about four friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. The series stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia.

On My Block” was created by Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Lauren Iungerich. All three serve as executive producers with Iungerich serving as showrunner. She will return to the role for season 3. Production on season 3 will begin later this year in Los Angeles.

The series’ Twitter account posted a short video in celebration of the news.

“Fam, our mentions will never be the same ‘On My Block’ Season 3 is officially on the way,” the post read.

“On my Block” has been well-received by critics, with the first two seasons holding an average score of 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the renewal.

