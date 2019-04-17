×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal, LA 2028 Set Long-Term Olympics Advertising Partnership

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Linda Yaccarino and Casey Wasserman
CREDIT: REx/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal and LA 2028 have set a far-reaching advertising partnership that allows for the coordinated sale of sponsor opportunities for four Olympic cycles culminating with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The deal calls for NBCUniversal to make a significant financial commitment to LA 2028 and its effort to raise $2.5 billion in sponsorship dollars to help pay for the 2028 games in the Golden State.

Casey Wasserman, chair of the non-profit LA 2028 organizing group, approached NBCUniversal last year with an idea for a partnership with the U.S. Olympic Committee that would allow NBCUniversal to offer long-term deals to partners for TV, digital, live event advertising, as well as brand activations and associations with Team USA, among other Olympic “touchpoints,” as NBCU put it. The events covered under the deal include the Olympic and Paralympic games coming to Beijing in 2022 (winter), Paris in 2024 (summer), 2026 (winter, host city to be selected in June) and Los Angeles in 2028.

“This creates an opportunity to go to marketers with sponsor opportunities that offer the most relevant and straightforward and effective opportunities at a time when advertisers needs that most,” Wasserman told Variety. “NBCUniversal understands the value of storytelling and the value of the Olympic games. They understand the challenges advertisers face. They can create opportunities with the most important sports event in the world and with the scope and scale of NBCUniversal.”

Related

The sales effort will be steered by NBCUniversal, under the direction of ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino, and the team Wasserman has assembled at LA 2028. The early advertising push is part of the larger effort to make the 2028 Summer Games — which will mark the first summer Olympics in the U.S. in 32 years — and impressive and financially successful event. LA 2028 struck a deal with the U.S. Olympic Committee to help steer sponsorship rights to Olympic and Paralympic events.

“Nothing brings people together like the pure emotional power of the Olympic Games. This partnership between NBCUniversal and LA 2028 is a true first for the industry, and gives marketers the opportunity to make an unrivaled economic and cultural impact,” said Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of ad sales and client partnerships. “Together, we’re building what’s never been available before—the chance to be an exclusive partner of a monumental global movement for the next decade, culminating with the first Summer Games in the U.S. in more than three decades.”

Wasserman, who is chairman-CEO of Wasserman Media Group and a sports biz veteran, said the comprehensive approach to sponsorship deals over a long period will only help bring stability to the Olympic movement and its funding needs in the U.S.

“Our responsibility is to deliver an extraordinary Olympics while minimizing as much risk as possible,” Wasserman said. “There are areas where we can be more creative and more aggressive in our ability to monetize the assets we have.”

(Pictured: Linda Yaccarino, Casey Wasserman)

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Linda Yaccarino and Casey Wasserman

    NBCUniversal, LA 2028 Set Long-Term Olympics Advertising Partnership

    NBCUniversal and LA 2028 have set a far-reaching advertising partnership that allows for the coordinated sale of sponsor opportunities for four Olympic cycles culminating with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The deal calls for NBCUniversal to make a significant financial commitment to LA 2028 and its effort to raise $2.5 billion in sponsorship [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago State's Attorney Questioned Charges Against Jussie Smollett as Excessive

    The Cook County State’s Attorney whose office was tasked with handling the prosecution of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett at one point referred to him as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” yet argued that he was being charged with an excessive amount of felonies. In text messages obtained by Variety, Kim Foxx wrote [...]

  • Laura Ingraham Nipsey Hussle

    Snoop Dogg, the Game Call for Laura Ingraham's Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Segment

    Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing. Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her [...]

  • Los Espookys

    TV News Roundup: HBO Set Premiere Date for Spanish-Language Comedy 'Los Espookys'

    In today’s roundup, HBO sets a premiere date for “Los Espookys,” a Spanish-language horror-comedy.  DATES Produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, “Los Espookys” premieres on HBO on June 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to [...]

  • alden ehrenreich han solo star wars

    Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series 'Brave New World'

    Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed. “Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and [...]

  • John Legend Art of Elysium

    John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. Signs Overall Deal With ABC

    Get Lifted Film Co., the production company co-founded by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned. Under the new deal, Get Lifted will produce scripted television across all platforms exclusively for ABC. The company previously had a first look deal at Sony Pictures TV. “John Legend [...]

  • John Cusack to Star in 'Utopia'

    John Cusack to Star in Amazon Series 'Utopia'

    John Cusack will star in a series regular role as Dr. Kevin Christie in Amazon’s upcoming show “Utopia.” In “Utopia,” a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad