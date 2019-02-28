×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Olivia Thirlby to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Until the Wedding’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olivia Thirlby
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Thirlby has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding.”

Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Thirlby has been cast as Adrienne, the one all her friends go to first for advice. She is described as super empathic and warm with a biting sense of humor. Idealistic, ambitious and really smart, Adrienne has an especially high EQ. She’s a highly skilled psychologist who’s sometimes better at taking care of other people than she is of herself. A trauma specialist, who’s still a little commitment-phobic after a terrible breakup with a fellow do-gooder she met in Kenya two years ago. She regrouped back home in New York and fell in love with a stable, menschy guy. When the fellow do-gooder makes an unexpected reappearance at the moment the mensch is about to propose, Adrienne is thrown for a loop and her world goes topsy turvy.

Thirlby most recently appeared in the Amazon drama series “Goliath.” She is best known for her feature work, which includes films such as “Dredd,” “Juno,” “The Wackness,” and “The Stanford Prison Experiment.”

She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Becky Mode will write and executive produce “Until the Wedding.” Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as executive producers. Susannah Grant will direct.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Olivia Thirlby

    Olivia Thirlby to Star in ABC Drama Pilot 'Until the Wedding'

    Olivia Thirlby has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding.” Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family [...]

  • Alan Tudyk Resident Alien

    Syfy Orders 'Resident Alien' Drama to Series, Alan Tudyk to Star

    “Resident Alien,” a comedic drama series based on the comic books of the same name, is coming to Syfy, Variety has learned. Alan Tudyk is in position to star as the lead character in the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics, which were co-created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. “Resident Alien” is described as a [...]

  • David Levy to Leave WarnerMedia

    David Levy Expected to Leave WarnerMedia in AT&T Shake-Up

    David Levy, the longtime Turner television executive, will leave WarnerMedia as part of a broader shakeup by its corporate parent, AT&T, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for WarnerMedia declined to comment. His expected departure comes as the telecommunications giant moves more forcefully to integrate the media company it purchased for [...]

  • American Songbook Gala

    Richard Plepler to Step Down as HBO Chairman, CEO

    HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler is exiting the company. Plepler made the announcement to staff in a memo on Thursday. “Hard as it is to think about leaving the company I love, and the people I love in it, it is the right time for me to do so,” he wrote. “In the past [...]

  • Producer/director and Host Committee/Artist Trustee member

    Heather Rae Sets First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

    Heather Rae has signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon, the streamer announced Thursday. Under the deal, Rae will work with Amazon to develop original series to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video “Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, [...]

  • Kyla Pratt

    Kyla Pratt Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Patty's Auto' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kyla Pratt has signed on to the multi-camera comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her. Pratt joins previously announced [...]

  • Timothy Hutton Jack Ryan Amazon

    Timothy Hutton Joins Annie Weisman, Jason Katims Drama Pilot at Fox

    Timothy Hutton has been cast as the male lead in the untitled Fox drama pilot that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, Variety has learned. The pilot is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad