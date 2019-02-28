Olivia Thirlby to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Until the Wedding’

Olivia Thirlby has been cast in a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding.”

Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Thirlby has been cast as Adrienne, the one all her friends go to first for advice. She is described as super empathic and warm with a biting sense of humor. Idealistic, ambitious and really smart, Adrienne has an especially high EQ. She’s a highly skilled psychologist who’s sometimes better at taking care of other people than she is of herself. A trauma specialist, who’s still a little commitment-phobic after a terrible breakup with a fellow do-gooder she met in Kenya two years ago. She regrouped back home in New York and fell in love with a stable, menschy guy. When the fellow do-gooder makes an unexpected reappearance at the moment the mensch is about to propose, Adrienne is thrown for a loop and her world goes topsy turvy.

Thirlby most recently appeared in the Amazon drama series “Goliath.” She is best known for her feature work, which includes films such as “Dredd,” “Juno,” “The Wackness,” and “The Stanford Prison Experiment.”

She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Becky Mode will write and executive produce “Until the Wedding.” Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as executive producers. Susannah Grant will direct.