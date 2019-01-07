×
Supreme Court Declines Review of Olivia de Havilland’s ‘Feud’ Lawsuit

The Supreme Court has decided not to take up the suit brought by actress Olivia de Havilland against the makers of the FX series “Feud.”

de Havilland’s suit was initially allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge, but a California appeals court reversed that decision back in March. The California Supreme Court had previously declined to take up the case prior to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Feud,” from executive producer Ryan Murphy, is a dramatization of the real-life rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. In the miniseries, de Havilland is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and is a supporting character. De Havilland’s attorney argued that she is incorrectly portrayed as a gossip who spoke casually and disparagingly of friends and acquaintances such as Davis, Crawford, Frank Sinatra, and her own sister, Joan Fontaine.

“Whether a person portrayed in one of these expressive works is a world-renowned film star — ‘a living legend’ — or a person no one knows, she or he does not own history,” appeals court Justice Anne Egerton wrote in the March decision. “Nor does she or he have the legal right to control, dictate, approve, disapprove, or veto the creator’s portrayal of actual people.”

A key issue at a hearing in front of the appeals-court panel in March was the use twice by de Havilland’s character of the word “bitch” in reference to Fontaine. De Havilland’s lawyer argued that no record exists of de Havilland ever using the word, much less to identify Fontaine. FX’s lawyer cited on-the-record comments that de Havilland has made referring to Fontaine as a “dragon lady.”

    The Supreme Court has decided not to take up the suit brought by actress Olivia de Havilland against the makers of the FX series "Feud." de Havilland's suit was initially allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge, but a California appeals court reversed that decision back in March. The California Supreme Court had previously [...]

