‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Returning for ‘Haunting of Bly Manor’

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who was recently cast as the titular character in the upcoming Blumhouse-Universal Pictures feature “The Invisible Man,” is set to haunt viewers once more on Netflix.

Jackson-Cohen, who starred in “The Haunting of Hill House,” will return to star in the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The new season will be based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” which tells the story of a governess (Victoria Pedretti) hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.

In the first series, Jackson-Cohen starred as Luke Crain, the older twin of Pedretti’s character Nell, who struggles with addiction and purging the memories of Hill House from his mind.

The first season of the series was based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel of the same name. In addition to Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti, the cast included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and Timothy Hutton. It was executive produced by series creator Mike Flanagan as well as Trevor Macy, Meredith Averill and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Paramount Television and Amblin produced.

The Wrap first reported Jackson-Cohen’s return.