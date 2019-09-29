×

‘Downfall’ Director Oliver Hirschbiegel to Direct Series on Migrants (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oliver Hirschbiegel'13 Minutes' photocall, 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, Berlin, Germany - 12 Feb 2015
CREDIT: Patrick Aventurier/Sipa/Shutterstock

Oliver Hirschbiegel, the director of “Downfall” and Sundance-winner “Five Minutes of Heaven,” is set to produce and direct “Europe” (working title), a contemporary drama series about African migrants coming to Europe.

Hirschbiegel told Variety at the Zurich Film Festival that the series was being co-developed with Sky.

Stefano Bises, the co-creator and co-writer of the TV series “Gomorrah,” as well as co-writer of “The New Pope” and “Midnight Sun,” is writing “Europe.” Munich-based production house Pantaleon Films and Italy’s Indiana Production are producing alongside Hirschbiegel.

While the plot is under wraps, Hirschbiegel said the series would explore the current situation with migrants in the Mediterranean. The cast will be a mix of Italian, German, English and African actors.

Having recently directed the three episodes of “Criminal: Germany” for Netflix, Hirschbiegel said he was looking to work again with either Netflix or Amazon on an anthology set across different continents – Africa, Asia and America – where each segment will tell a story about a riddle revealing specific aspects of the respective culture or psyche. In the same vein as “Criminal: Germany,” Hirschbiegel said each episode of the anthology would be made with local cast and crew. The anthology will span different genres, from horror to drama to comedy.

Hirschbiegel said he was also in talks with Amazon on a “historical family saga based on a novel and telling six extraordinary biographies of women.”

The director said the presence of global platforms like Netflix and Amazon had shaken up the TV industry and was allowing him to have “four or five irons in the fire” and become increasingly involved on the production side.

More TV

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    'The War of the Worlds' Trailer Drops From the BBC (Watch)

    The BBC has dropped a trailer for its upcoming adaptation of H.G. Wells’ alien-invasion classic, “The War of the Worlds.” Set in Edwardian England, in the southern English county of Surrey, the three-part series stars Rafe Spall (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingfom”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), Rupert Graves (“Sherlock”) and Robert Carlyle (“The Full Monty”) as earthlings [...]

  • 'SNL': Woody Harrelson's Monologue Comments on

    How Woody Harrelson's 'SNL' Monologue Comments on the State of Comedy (Watch)

    Before “Saturday Night Live” debuted its 45th season, it was already making major headlines with its decision to hire Shane Gillis, a comedian and podcaster who, just months before booking this high profile gig, had been using racial slurs online. Just days after he was hired, he was fired from the late-night NBC sketch comedy [...]

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Season 45 Leads

    'Saturday Night Live' Season 45 Leads with Impeachment Sketches (Watch)

    “Saturday Night Live” has returned with its 45th season, and it wasted no time diving into the polarizing political climate by adding to the discussion around Donald Trump’s impeachment with three separate sketches, including the cold open, as well as a dedicated Weekend Update segment. Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon kicked things off with a [...]

  • ABCÕS LEADING WOMEN WING PANEL -

    Cobie Smulders, Tika Sumpter on Redefining 'Strength' in Female TV Characters

    As the television landscape only continues to expand and gender parity, especially when it comes to salaries, is at the top of conversations, a few new fall shows are endeavoring to equally enlarge the footprint their female characters are having on- and off-screen. For Cobie Smulders of ABC’s “Stumptown,” a pivotal part of her character [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM COO Justin Dearborn and HR Chief Cindy Ballard Exit Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    Two top executives are out at ICM Partners. Chief operating officer Justin Dearborn and chief human resources officer Cindy Ballard are leaving, capping brief tenures for both at the Hollywood talent agency. An ICM spokesperson confirmed that Dearborn and Ballard resigned this week, adding that both are leaving the agency on amicable terms, and that [...]

  • SUPERSTORE -- "Employee Appreciation Day" Episode

    'Superstore' Actress Linda Porter Dies at 86

    “Superstore” actress Linda Porter has died, her representatives have confirmed to Variety. She was 86. Porter, who also appeared in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Mercy,” “American Horror Story,” “The Suite Life on Deck,” “Gilmore Girls” and other series dating back to the late 1980s, most recently played Myrtle on “Superstore.” She appeared in 35 episodes [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    CAA, UTA, WME Consolidate Antitrust Suits Against Writers Guild

    CAA, UTA and WME have consolidated their antitrust suits against the Writers Guild of America into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The agencies filed the suit Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint repeats allegations that were filed in individual agency suits in June and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad