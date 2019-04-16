×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Skydance Television to Develop ‘Oklahoma!’ Inspired Series

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oklahoma TV show adaptation
CREDIT: Magna/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Skydance Television announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord to develop an original television series inspired by the Broadway musical “Oklahoma!”

The present-day series will be set in America’s heartland and include music by the legendary duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined for a modern audience, as well as new music to support the story. The show is written by John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”) and Bekah Brunstetter (“This is Us,” “American Gods”).

“Oklahoma!’s artistically revolutionary position in American culture has both kept it at the forefront of theatrical performances and allowed for various new innovations. This first-time ever television series will expand on the life of this remarkably resilient show,” said Ted Chapin, the chief creative officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, which was acquired by Concord in 2017.

Hancock will also direct the first episode and serve as executive producer of the series along with Brunstetter and fellow executive producers Chapin, Sophia Dilley of Concord, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross of Skydance Television. Bill Bost, the senior vice president of television will oversee the project for Skydance.

Related

“Oklahoma!” is the first musical written by the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, and tells the story of a farm girl and her courtship by two rival suitors. The original Broadway production opened in 1943, and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning 1955 film.

Hancock wrote and directed “The Blind Side,” starring Sandra Bullock, and recently directed “The Highwaymen,” featuring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner. The film opened in theaters and debuted on Netflix in March. Brunstetter’s previous television credits include “This is Us,” “American Gods,” and “Switched at Birth.” She is also a playwright, penning projects such as “The Oregon Trail” and “The Cake.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Minding The Gap- Compiling over 12

    'Minding the Gap,' 'A Dangerous Son' Among 2019 Peabody Documentary Honorees

    “A Dangerous Son,” “The Facebook Dilemma,” “Independent Lens: Dolores,” “Independent Lens: The Judge,” “The Jazz Ambassadors,” “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” “Minding the Gap” and “POV: The Apology” have been selected as the documentary winners at the 2019 Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors also named Kartemquin Films the winner [...]

  • Oklahoma TV show adaptation

    Skydance Television to Develop ‘Oklahoma!’ Inspired Series

    Skydance Television announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord to develop an original television series inspired by the Broadway musical “Oklahoma!” The present-day series will be set in America’s heartland and include music by the legendary duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined for a modern audience, as well as [...]

  • CHAMBERS

    TV Review: 'Chambers'

    “Chambers,” Netflix’s new horror series, doesn’t have much going for it — it’s a grody, nasty piece of work, a story that would at least be endurable if it were the under-ninety-minute movie it seems to want to be. But it does boast the casting of both Tony Goldwyn (in his first post-”Scandal” role) and [...]

  • POSE -- Indya Moore as Angel

    Television Academy Names 2019 Honors Recipients, Including 'Pose' and 'A Million Little Things'

    The Television Academy has announced the seven recipients of its 12th annual Television Academy Honors, which it says represents “some of the most powerful and impactful television of 2018.” The shows, which are recognized for using the medium “to inspire social change,” include the dramas “A Million Little Things” (ABC) and “Pose” (FX); the children’s [...]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    BET Orders 'Copwatch America' Unscripted Series

    BET has ordered the docu-series “Copwatch America” from Renowned Films and Critical Content. The show will follow the work of activists known as “copwatchers” who try to monitor police activity in volatile areas. BET has ordered 10 hourlong episodes from Renowned Films and Critical Content. “BET Networks is committed to bringing important stories of systemic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad