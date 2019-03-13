×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘River Monsters’ Producer, Brad Bestelink Making 8K Doc ‘Okavango’ for NHK (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Icon Films

Africa’s Okavango Delta will be seen in 8K after NHK greenlit a feature documentary on the African wildlife oasis.

“Okavango” will be made by Icon Films, the U.K.-based shingle behind Animal Planet hit series “River Monsters,” alongside veteran natural history filmmaker Brad Bestelink’s Botswana-based Natural History Film Unit.

Natural history filmmakers are among the first to experiment with, and embrace, the possibilities offered by 8K . Japanese pubcaster NHK has also been a keen advocate of the emerging ultra high definition format.

The “Okavango” team will film a seasonal cycle on the delta, using aerial and underwater photography. The final film will be told through the eyes of indigenous river people of the Okavango over 14 months.

“Revealing the epic beauty of both the people and animals of the Okavango is a great subject to be shooting in 8K,” Bestelink said. “It’s a time to see it in its full aesthetic glory.”

The producers are setting out to capture the drama of the flood and the impact on wildlife of the sudden creation of more than 150,000 islands threaded with countless waterways. The film will follow the effect on the herds of water antelope, marsh lions, elephants and other animals as they reach the floodwaters.

Brad Bestelink’s extraordinary talent and craftsmanship allows him to reveal and share this magical water world as never before,” said Icon Films’ CEO Laura Marshall.

NHK has previously acquired content from Icon-NHFU, but “Okavango” is its first commission from the partners. The broadcaster’s Masa Hayakawa greenlit the film.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • ‘River Monsters’ Producer Making 8K Wildlife

    ‘River Monsters’ Producer, Brad Bestelink Making 8K Doc ‘Okavango’ for NHK (EXCLUSIVE)

    Africa’s Okavango Delta will be seen in 8K after NHK greenlit a feature documentary on the African wildlife oasis. “Okavango” will be made by Icon Films, the U.K.-based shingle behind Animal Planet hit series “River Monsters,” alongside veteran natural history filmmaker Brad Bestelink’s Botswana-based Natural History Film Unit. Natural history filmmakers are among the first to [...]

  • The Bachelorette Season 15 Hannah B

    'The Bachelorette': Who Is ABC's Leading Lady for Season 15?

    ABC has selected their next leading lady to be “The Bachelorette” for Season 15: Hannah B. Hannah Brown, who was a standout contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” was announced as “The Bachelorette.” On “After The Final Rose” following Underwood’s finale, Brown met the first group of her potential suitors, ahead of the [...]

  • The Bachelor winner Cassie

    'The Bachelor' Finale Shocker: Did Colton Get His Happy Ending? (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the season finale of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” ended with a shocker: no proposal and no engagement. After Monday night’s episode, the finale picked up with Colton knocking on Cassie’s door, [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents Offer Counter-Proposals to Writers Guild

    In an attempt to calm an explosive situation, Hollywood agents have offered counter-proposals to the Writers Guild of America following several weeks of acrimony. The Association of Talent Agents proposed Tuesday a “statement of choice” that emphasized that writer clients get to decide on whether they want to work on a packaged show and that [...]

  • Tom Payne

    Tom Payne Takes Over Lead Role in Fox Pilot 'Prodigal Son' From Finn Jones

    In a recasting, Tom Payne is now to set to topline the Fox drama pilot “Prodigal Son,” Variety has confirmed. The role was originally held by Finn Jones. Sources say the decision to recast the role came after the pilot’s first table read. This marks one of the first major recastings of this pilot season. Payne [...]

  • Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary

    Morgan Neville Talks Rick Rubin Documentary 'Shangri-La,' Mac Miller, More

    Through his work with everyone from Tom Petty and Kanye West to Slayer and Johnny Cash and Adele, Rick Rubin is one of the very top producers of the past 35 years, spoken of in guru-like terms by virtually everyone who’s worked with him. Since he first burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad