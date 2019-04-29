×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Octavia Spencer Forms Production Company, Signs Deal With 20th Fox TV

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Octavia Spencer has launched a production company, Orit Entertainment, with former WME agent and partner Brian Clisham, Variety has learned.

Spencer and her new production banner have signed a three-year production deal with 20th Century Fox TV, under which Orit will develop TV shows, comedy and drama, across all platforms. The deal marks the sixth Twentieth Television overall announced since the studio became a part of Disney.

“Brian and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the most prolific television studio in town.  In the ever shifting distribution landscape, having the taste, expertise and guidance of Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, and their teams, by our side, we are set up to succeed on every level,” said Spencer.

The actress’ upcoming projects include “Truth Be Told,” one of the first Apple productions which she will star in and executive produce. The 8-episode series hails from Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Related

Also under the Orit banner is “Madam CJ Walker” for Netflix, a limited series starring and executive produced by Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James.

“Octavia is so impressive. Not only is she a spectacular talent as a performer, but she has also amassed a body of work that speaks to her taste in material and creative and commercial instincts. Every project she signs on for is interesting and unexpected, and when she told us she and Brian wanted to develop projects for television, we were instantly on board to be their studio. We think her company is really going to make a mark,” said 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis.

Spencer is represented by WME, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars,

    Octavia Spencer Forms Production Company, Signs Deal With 20th Fox TV

    Octavia Spencer has launched a production company, Orit Entertainment, with former WME agent and partner Brian Clisham, Variety has learned. Spencer and her new production banner have signed a three-year production deal with 20th Century Fox TV, under which Orit will develop TV shows, comedy and drama, across all platforms. The deal marks the sixth Twentieth [...]

  • Chris Miller Phil Lord

    Phil Lord, Chris Miller Sign Nine Figure Overall Deal at Sony Pictures Television

    Phil Lord and Chris Miller have landed a massive new five-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television, Variety has learned. The creative team and their Lord Miller production banner will exit their current studio home 20th Century Fox Television for the new deal with Sony, which sources say is worth nine figures. The Sony deal [...]

  • Will Packer

    Fox TV Stations to Test 'Central Ave' Newsmagazine Series From Will Packer

    Producer Will Packer and Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury have teamed with Fox Television Stations for a test run of a newsmagazine focused on entertainment and pop culture. “Central Ave” is billed as targeting a multicultural audience with reporting delivered through a “provocative, socially conscious and diverse lens,” per Fox. Julissa Bermudez (BET’s “106 & Park”) and Olympic [...]

  • Jordan Peele as The Narrator of

    'The Twilight Zone' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    CBS All Access has renewed “The Twilight Zone” for a second season, Variety has learned. The series, a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, features Jordan Peele as host, producer and narrator. Episodes to date have featured such thesps as Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth [...]

  • Atlas Entertainment to Adapt Joseph Finder

    Atlas Entertainment to Adapt Joseph Finder Novel 'Judgment' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment has acquired the rights to Joseph Finder’s thriller “Judgment,” and plans to adapt the novel into a series, Variety has learned exclusively. The novel centers on Juliana Brody, a formidable judge in the Superior Court of Massachusetts. After a one-night affair with a man she meets at a conference, Juliana quickly realizes [...]

  • Kate McKinnon the Lunch Witch

    Kate McKinnon Nears End of 'Saturday Night Live' Contract (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Saturday Night Live” fans will scan the next episodes of the show for all the usual stuff: the surprise guests in the cold open and the kooky characters who pop up during “Weekend Update.” But they may want to focus on something else. Kate McKinnon, the popular “SNL” cast member who has won plaudits for [...]

  • Steven Moffat Mark Gatiss

    BBC, Netflix ‘Dracula’ Series Sets Directors, Adds Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    The much-anticipated “Dracula” series from the BBC and Netflix is showing more of its fangs, with the directors now set and new cast members added. Jonathan Aris (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”), Sacha Dhawan (“The Boy With the Top Knot”), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Misfits”) and Catherine Schell (“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”) will be joining the already-announced Claes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad