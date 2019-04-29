Octavia Spencer Forms Production Company, Signs Deal With 20th Fox TV

Octavia Spencer has launched a production company, Orit Entertainment, with former WME agent and partner Brian Clisham, Variety has learned.

Spencer and her new production banner have signed a three-year production deal with 20th Century Fox TV, under which Orit will develop TV shows, comedy and drama, across all platforms. The deal marks the sixth Twentieth Television overall announced since the studio became a part of Disney.

“Brian and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the most prolific television studio in town. In the ever shifting distribution landscape, having the taste, expertise and guidance of Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, and their teams, by our side, we are set up to succeed on every level,” said Spencer.

The actress’ upcoming projects include “Truth Be Told,” one of the first Apple productions which she will star in and executive produce. The 8-episode series hails from Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Also under the Orit banner is “Madam CJ Walker” for Netflix, a limited series starring and executive produced by Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James.

“Octavia is so impressive. Not only is she a spectacular talent as a performer, but she has also amassed a body of work that speaks to her taste in material and creative and commercial instincts. Every project she signs on for is interesting and unexpected, and when she told us she and Brian wanted to develop projects for television, we were instantly on board to be their studio. We think her company is really going to make a mark,” said 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis.

Spencer is represented by WME, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein