Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul Square Off in First Trailer for Apple’s ‘Truth Be Told’ (Watch)

Apple dropped the first trailer for its upcoming original series “Truth Be Told” on Thursday.

The series follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Other stars include Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Ron Cephas Jones, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, and Haneefah Wood.

The show was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. She and Spencer also serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment. Kristen Campo, Leonard Dick, Ben Watkins, Victor Hsu and Mikkel Norgaard also executive produce. Endeavor Content serves as the studio along with Chernin Entertainment.

The series will debut in December, with Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, set to launch on Nov. 1. Other shows that will be available upon the launch of the streamer include “The Morning Show” starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “See” starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and “For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman.

The trailer for “Truth Be Told” comes just ahead of the launch of the film “El Camino,” in which Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman from the critically-acclaimed drama “Breaking Bad.” That film is due to drop on Netflix on Friday.