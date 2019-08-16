×
Ewan McGregor to Return as Obi Wan Kenobi in Disney Plus Series

Ewan McGregor is in talks to return as Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi in a series for Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

No other details on the potential series were available. McGregor previously played the character in the three “Star Wars” prequels “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith.” There had been talk for years that McGregor would return in an Obi Wan standalone film, but those plans were reportedly put on hold following the unsuccessful roll out of “Star Wars” standalone film “Solo.”

Reps for McGregor and Disney Plus did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The Obi Wan series would be the third live-action “Star Wars” show on Disney Plus. The nascent streamer has previously announced “The Mandalorian” from Jon Favreau starring Pedro Pascal as well as a series based on Cassian Andor, the character first introduce in the film “Rogue One” with Diego Luna reprising his role from the film.

The show would be McGregor’s second major TV role in recent years. He won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the third season of the FX series “Fargo,” playing twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. McGregor is primarily known for his film work. He will star in the upcoming “The Shining” follow up “Doctor Sleep,” which is due out in November. He will also play the DC villain Black Mask in the film “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” His other notable film roles include “Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “Black Hawk Down.”

He is repped by UTA.

Disney Plus is also building out the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with high-priced limited series in the works focused on character like Hawkeye, Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and Winter Soldier.

