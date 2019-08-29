×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

There Will Be No Wrap-Up Movie for ‘The OA’

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All
OA
CREDIT: Nicola Goode/Netflix

The OA” — which Netflix canceled earlier this month after two seasons, inciting intense fan outcry, a flashmob, and even a hunger strike — has truly crossed its last border: There will be no movie to wrap up the series.

A source close to the discussions told Variety that Netflix and the show’s creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, talked about the idea of tying up the show’s loose ends in a movie format.

But the plan for “The OA” was to run over five seasons, and a two-hour conclusion wouldn’t have been sufficient. Because Netflix itself is the producer of “The OA,” another network can’t swoop in to rescue the show, as Pop recently did with the Sony-produced “One Day at a Time.”

The cast of “The OA” have been released from their contracts.

Over the weekend, Marling, who is also the show’s star, delivered a heartfelt thank you to fans — and a farewell to the show.

In a long Instagram post that demonstrated her signature intellectual rigor, Marling wrote: “Your words and images move us deeply. Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancellation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism’s push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

Marling’s post appeared also to be a loving plea to rabid #SavetheOA fans to lay down their swords, but not everyone seems to have gotten the message.

A Netflix representative declined to comment.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • OA

    There Will Be No Wrap-Up Movie for 'The OA'

    “The OA” — which Netflix canceled earlier this month after two seasons, inciting intense fan outcry, a flashmob, and even a hunger strike — has truly crossed its last border: There will be no movie to wrap up the series. A source close to the discussions told Variety that Netflix and the show’s creators, Brit [...]

  • Kevin O'LearyKevin O'Leary out and about,

    'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Involved in Fatal Boating Accident

    “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was involved in a boating accident Saturday that left two people dead. The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada after O’Leary’s boat collided with a larger boat and went over its bow. 64 year-old Gary Poltash was struck and killed in the accident, and 48 [...]

  • South Side

    TV News Roundup: 'South Side' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

    In today’s roundup, Comedy Central renews “South Side” for a second season and Disney Channel sets an Oct. 4 release date for its interactive live special “Just Roll With IT: You Decide Live.” DATES The four-part HBO/Sky limited series “Catherine the Great,” starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, will debut Oct. 21 on HBO. Mirren [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    WGA Candidate William Schmidt Accuses Guild Leaders of Bringing 'Chaos' to Industry

    William Schmidt, who’s challenging incumbent WGA West president David Goodman in the upcoming election, has accused guild leadership of bringing chaos to the industry. Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” has campaigned for the past two months in opposition to Goodman’s directive for members to fire their agents if they had not signed [...]

  • Wu Tang An American Saga

    TV Review: 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

    “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a new series on Hulu assaying the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan as recollected by one of its members, joins a recent wave of art in which the subjects tell high-gloss versions of their own stories. Last year, “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a hagiographic look at the rise of the band Queen, [...]

  • Jessi Combs

    'Mythbusters' Host Jessi Combs Dies in Land-Speed Record Attempt

    Race car driver and “Mythbusters” star Jessi Combs was killed in an attempt to break her own land-speed record. She was 36. “The Discovery and MotorTrend family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Jessi Combs,” Discovery said in a statement to Variety. “She was a friend and colleague, an icon in the [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy: 'A Change in Strategy is Called for'

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, is calling for a change in strategy in regard to the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. “After nearly a half year’s stasis, it’s necessary to recognize that a change in strategy is called for—and that’s what we offer. A negotiated solution [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad