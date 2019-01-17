‘NYPD Blue’ Sequel Pilot Casts Fabien Frankel in Lead Role

The “NYPD Blue” pilot at ABC has cast newcomer Fabien Frankel in the role of Theo Sipowicz, Variety has confirmed.

Theo is the son of Andy Sipowicz, who was played in the original series by Dennis Franz. Like his father he is described as a hard-drinking, hard-headed, and quick-witted cop.

Frankel is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art. He made his professional acting debut in the off-West End production of “The Knowledge” in 2017. He is repped by Curtis Brown Group, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Frankel joins previously announced cast members Alona Tal, Bill Brochtrup, Kim Delaney, the latter two of whom will reprise their roles from the original series.

ABC gave “NYPD Blue” a pilot production commitment back in October. The new series follows Theo as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

Original series writers and executive producers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton will write and executive produce the new show, with Jesse Bochco–son of “NYPD Blue” co-creator Steven Bochco–executive producing and directing. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s wife, will produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

