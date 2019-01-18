×

‘NYPD Blue’ Pilot at ABC Adds Rick Gomez in Series Regular Role

The “NYPD Blue” sequel pilot has cast Rick Gomez in the series regular role of Det. Craig Pettibone, Variety has learned.

Pettibone is studying law at night with the goal of passing the bar one day. Although he hasn’t passed it yet, he’s aggressive enough to be already drumming up clients by passing out his business card.

Gomez recently appeared in the ABC drama “The Crossing.” His other notable TV roles include stints on “Justified,” “Band of Brothers,” and “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.” On the film side, he has appeared in “Stand Up Guys,” “Ray,” “Sin City,” and “Transformers.”

He is repped by APA.

Gomez’s casting comes just after Fabien Frankel was announced for the lead role of Theo Sipowicz, the son of the original series’ main character Andy Sipowicz. Other cast members in the pilot include Alona Tal, Bill Brochtrup, and Kim Delaney, the latter two of whom will reprise their roles from the original series.

ABC gave “NYPD Blue” a pilot production commitment back in October. The new series follows Theo as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

Original series writers and executive producers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton will write and executive produce the new show, with Jesse Bochco–son of “NYPD Blue” co-creator Steven Bochco–executive producing and directing. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s wife, will produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

