'NYPD Blue' Pilot at ABC Casts Original Series Actors Bill Brochtrup, Kim Delaney

The potential continuation of “NYPD Blue” at ABC is bringing back some familiar faces.

Kim Delaney will reprise her role as Det. Diane Russell in the pilot, while Bill Brochtrup will return in the role of Police Administrative Assistant John Irvin. They join previously announced new cast member Alona Tal, who will play female lead Det. Nicole Lazarus

Delaney joined the hit cop drama in its second season and stayed with the show until its eleventh season. Since appearing on “NYPD Blue,” Delaney had a major role in the series “Army Wives” and has appeared on shows such as “The O.C.,” “The Oath,” and “Chicago Fire.” She is repped by Gersh, Zero Gravity Management, and Link Entertainment.

Brochtrup also joined “NYPD Blue” in Season 2, staying with the show until its final episode. His credits since include “Dexter,” “Shameless,” “Without a Trace,” and a recurring role on the TNT series “Major Crimes.” He is repped by Emery Entertainment and SDB Partners.

ABC gave “NYPD Blue” a pilot production commitment back in October. The new series follows Andy Sipowicz’s son, Theo, as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder. Original series writers and executive producers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton will write and executive produce the new show, with Jesse Bochco–son of “NYPD Blue” co-creator Steven Bocho–executive producing and directing. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s wife, will produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

