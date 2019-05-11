×
'NYPD Blue' Pilot to Undergo Retooling for Possible Midseason Pickup at ABC

By

CREDIT: Steven Bochco Prods./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

ABC is not presently moving forward with its “NYPD Blue” series continuation, but the project is not outright dead at the broadcaster.

Sources confirm to Variety that the network remains high on the project but feel it needs to be reworked before it is ready for air. The show may still get a midseason pickup once some tweaks have been made.

ABC gave “NYPD Blue” a pilot production commitment back in October. The new series follows Theo Sipowicz, son of original series main character Andy Sipowicz, as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder. The pilot stars Fabien Frankel, Alona Tal, Kim Delaney, Bill Brochtrup, Rick Gomez, Ashley Thomas, and Sofia Barclay.

Original series writers and executive producers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton are writing and executive producing the new show, with Jesse Bochco–son of “NYPD Blue” co-creator Steven Bochco–executive producing and directing. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s wife, will produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

The news comes after sources also said that ABC has passed on the planned reboot of “New York Undercover.” Both projects were among the most high-profile dramas that ABC had in contention this pilot season.

ABC has made few new series pickups thus far going into its upfront presentation on Tuesday. Thus far, ABC has ordered the Cobie Smulders-led drama based on the graphic novel “Stumptown” and the comedy “Mixed-ish,” a prequel of “Black-ish” focused on a younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson.

Deadline first reported the retooling.

