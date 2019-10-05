NYCC TV News Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Gets Premiere Date, Trailer (Watch)

×
Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Trae Patton

In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, CBS All Access sets “Star Trek: Picard’s” premiere date and also releases a teaser for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3.

DATES

CBS All Access announced that its second hour-long drama in the “Star Trek” universe, Star Trek: Picard,” will premiere Jan. 23, 2020 on the streaming service. The new show stars Sir Patrick Stewart, as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora also star. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers serves as co-executive producer; and Kirsten Beyer is supervising producer. The streamer also released a new trailer for the series, featuring a glimpse of Jonathan Frakes in the show, which can be viewed below:

The second season of Lost in Space” will launch on Christmas Eve — Dec. 24 — Netflix announced. In the 10-episode second season, the Robinson family is stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, forcing them to work alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the always charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. The new season also includes JJ Feild, who will recur as Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence who is Maureen’s (Molly Parker) academic contemporary but with what he’s experienced — bears more in common with her son Will (Maxwell Jenkins). See a first look at the new season below:

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access released a teaser trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery,which follows Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) as she searches for answers, centuries into the future. The new season will find the USS Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future — 930 years, to be exact — far from the home they once knew and forced to fight with the help of some new friends for a better tomorrow. The third season is set to premiere in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video released a teaser for the fourth season of The Expanse,which will launch on the streaming service Dec. 13. In the new “chapter” for the story, Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, but these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby executive produce Season 4 along with Naren Shankar (who also showruns), Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. “The Expanse” Season 4 is produced by Alcon Television Group.

FX released a teaser for Devs, Alex Garland‘s limited series debuting in spring 2020 that follows a young software engineer named Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. After her boyfriend’s apparent suicide, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate, but quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest (Nick Offerman), Amaya’s enigmatic CEO, and Devs, the company’s secret development division. In Lily’s quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world.

Snowpiercer,” which recently moved back to TNT from TBS, released a partially-animated teaser to promote its upcoming first season. Series star Daveed Diggs narrates the promo, which explains the world of the show and how man’s ill-informed response to climate change forced society to move off land and onto a perpetually-in-motion train. The series, with roots in the graphic novel and film of the same name, is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode and also showruns; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

