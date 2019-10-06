NYCC TV News Roundup: ‘Riverdale’ Drops New Season 4 Trailer

In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, “Roswell, New Mexico” adds two to its cast and there’s a first glimpse at “Riverdale” without Luke Perry.

CASTING



Jason Behr and Gaius Charles have joined the cast of the second season of “Roswell, New Mexico.” Behr played the role of Max Evans in the 1999 WB series “Roswell,” but his role in this version of the story has yet to be confirmed. Charles, who is well-known for his previous role on “Friday Night Lights,” will portray Bronson, who is described as “a local farmer with a strong moral compass that leads him to see the good in people — and aliens — in a time of great prejudice. Ultimately, his quest to protect those he loves pits him against forces far more powerful than he is.” Both men will recur on the CW drama, which is produced by My So-Called Company, Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

FIRST LOOKS

The fourth season premiere of the CW’s “Riverdale” will deliver a phone call that changes everything, and a new trailer reveals just how much Archie’s (KJ Apa) life is different without his father, Fred (Luke Perry), around. The new trailer also offered glimpses at other core characters’ Season 4 journeys, including Veronica (Camila Mendes), who may finally learn the full truth about her criminal father; Jughead (Cole Sprouse) taking on a new school; Betty (Lili Reinhart) searching for answers about Charles, as well as her missing mother; and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) trying to contact her dead brother but receiving messages from beyond from someone else instead. The fourth season of “Riverdale” premieres Oct. 9.

The second season of “Manifest” will deliver many new twists to the central mystery of what exactly happened when Montego Air Flight 828 went missing, allowing the world around it to go on for five years, only for the plane (with all of its passengers and crew) to touch down in New York half a decade later, not aged and as if no time had passed at all. Armed with a vision of Cal (Jack Messina) telling her to save the passengers, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) dig into who everyone is and how they are connected, all while trying to balance relationships they regained upon their return. “Manifest” returns to NBC in 2020.