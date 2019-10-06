×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NYCC TV News Roundup: ‘Riverdale’ Drops New Season 4 Trailer

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam" -- Image Number: RVD401b_0344.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Casey Cott as Kevin, Ashleigh Murray as Josie and Charles Melton as Reggie -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Robert Falconer

In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, “Roswell, New Mexico” adds two to its cast and there’s a first glimpse at “Riverdale” without Luke Perry.

CASTING

Jason Behr and Gaius Charles have joined the cast of the second season of “Roswell, New Mexico.” Behr played the role of Max Evans in the 1999 WB series “Roswell,” but his role in this version of the story has yet to be confirmed. Charles, who is well-known for his previous role on “Friday Night Lights,” will portray Bronson, who is described as “a local farmer with a strong moral compass that leads him to see the good in people — and aliens — in a time of great prejudice. Ultimately, his quest to protect those he loves pits him against forces far more powerful than he is.” Both men will recur on the CW drama, which is produced by My So-Called Company, Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

FIRST LOOKS

The fourth season premiere of the CW’s Riverdale” will deliver a phone call that changes everything, and a new trailer reveals just how much Archie’s (KJ Apa) life is different without his father, Fred (Luke Perry), around. The new trailer also offered glimpses at other core characters’ Season 4 journeys, including Veronica (Camila Mendes), who may finally learn the full truth about her criminal father; Jughead (Cole Sprouse) taking on a new school; Betty (Lili Reinhart) searching for answers about Charles, as well as her missing mother; and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) trying to contact her dead brother but receiving messages from beyond from someone else instead. The fourth season of “Riverdale” premieres Oct. 9.

The second season of Manifest” will deliver many new twists to the central mystery of what exactly happened when Montego Air Flight 828 went missing, allowing the world around it to go on for five years, only for the plane (with all of its passengers and crew) to touch down in New York half a decade later, not aged and as if no time had passed at all. Armed with a vision of Cal (Jack Messina) telling her to save the passengers, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) dig into who everyone is and how they are connected, all while trying to balance relationships they regained upon their return. “Manifest” returns to NBC in 2020.

More TV

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC Revamping iPlayer, Says It Will Be the ‘Heart of Everything We Do’

    The BBC is overhauling its iPlayer, with a new-look version of the streaming service to be rolled out next year. The revamped iPlayer will offer BBC programming and channels and will span live streaming, catch-up, box-sets, and podcasting. Content will also be made available on the iPlayer for a 12-month window instead of the current [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam"

    NYCC TV News Roundup: 'Riverdale' Drops New Season 4 Trailer

    In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, “Roswell, New Mexico” adds two to its cast and there’s a first glimpse at “Riverdale” without Luke Perry. CASTING Jason Behr and Gaius Charles have joined the cast of the second season of “Roswell, New Mexico.” Behr played the role of Max Evans in the 1999 WB series “Roswell,” but his [...]

  • Rip TaylorThe Actors Fund 14th Annual

    Rip Taylor, 'King of Camp and Confetti' Comedy Host, Dies at 84

    Rip Taylor, one of Television’s most flamboyant personalities known as “The Crying Comedian” and “The King of Camp and Confetti,” died Sunday in Beverly Hills, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed. He was 84. Taylor, whose high-energy personality and confetti-throwing antics quickly made him a mainstay on television, made appearances on everything from sitcoms to talk shows, [...]

  • Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and

    Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on ‘SNL’

    While Taylor Swift went full-on pop for her performances on ‘GMA’ and at Amazon’s Prime Day concert earlier this year, she took a different approach for her fifth appearance “Saturday Night Live.” For her opening song, the already sparse title track of her latest album, “Lover,” the singer performed entirely solo at a green piano, [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Fox, Dish Resolve Contract Dispute After Football Blackout

    Fox Corporation and Dish ended a programming blackout Sunday that had kept thousands of the satellite-provider’s subscribers from watching “Thursday Night Football” and other Fox network favorites for the past week or so. “We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ [...]

  • 'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo

    'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Opener (Watch)

    The second episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with another impeachment related sketch, this time taking place in the office of Vice President Mike Pence. Pence (played by Beck Bennett) gathered Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) for a crisis meeting to decide how they’re going to deal with the [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    NYCC TV News Roundup: 'Star Trek: Picard' Gets Premiere Date, Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, CBS All Access sets “Star Trek: Picard’s” premiere date and also releases a teaser for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3. DATES CBS All Access announced that its second hour-long drama in the “Star Trek” universe, “Star Trek: Picard,” will premiere Jan. 23, 2020 on the streaming service. The new show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad