NYCC TV News Roundup: DC Universe Announces ‘Harley Quinn’ Premiere Date

In today’s NYCC TV news roundup, “Harley Quinn” gets a Nov. 29 premiere date and Nickelodeon debuts the official trailer for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

DATES

“Harley Quinn” will premiere Nov. 29 on DC Universe, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker announced. The animated original series follows the animated blonde supervillain (Kaley Cuoco) as she sets out to become Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin.

RENEWALS

Rooster Teeth greenlight an additional two volumes of “RWBY.” The animated supernatural series follows four young girls training to become humanity’s only hope. Rooster Teeth also released a trailer for Volume 7 of the show. The new episodes will follow Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang as they’ve fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as the heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but the crew finds banding together is dangerous when they don’t know who to trust.

FIRST LOOKS

Nickelodeon unveiled the first sneak peek of its upcoming rebooted series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Based on the 90’s kids cult classic, the show follows the new members of the Midnight Society who share the scary story about the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster Mr. Tophat, only to witness the tale come to life. Lyliana Wray (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Sam Ashe Arnold (“Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.”), Miya Cech (“Rim of the World”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“IT Chapter Two”) and Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”) will star in the show with BenDavid Grabinski and Matt Kaplan producing. Part 1 of “Are You Afraid of the Dark” will debut Oct. 11.