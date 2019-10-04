×

NYCC TV News Roundup: DC Universe Announces ‘Harley Quinn’ Premiere Date

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harley Quinn DC Universe
CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Universe

In today’s NYCC TV news roundup, “Harley Quinn” gets a Nov. 29 premiere date and Nickelodeon debuts the official trailer for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

DATES

Harley Quinn” will premiere Nov. 29 on DC Universe, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker announced. The animated original series follows the animated blonde supervillain (Kaley Cuoco) as she sets out to become Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin.

RENEWALS

Rooster Teeth greenlight an additional two volumes of RWBY.” The animated supernatural series follows four young girls training to become humanity’s only hope. Rooster Teeth also released a trailer for Volume 7 of the show. The new episodes will follow Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang as they’ve fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as the heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but the crew finds banding together is dangerous when they don’t know who to trust.

 

FIRST LOOKS

Nickelodeon unveiled the first sneak peek of its upcoming rebooted series Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Based on the 90’s kids cult classic, the show follows the new members of the Midnight Society who share the scary story about the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster Mr. Tophat, only to witness the tale come to life. Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick”), Sam Ashe Arnold (“Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.”), Miya Cech (“Rim of the World”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“IT Chapter Two”) and Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”) will star in the show with BenDavid Grabinski and Matt Kaplan producing. Part 1 of “Are You Afraid of the Dark” will debut Oct. 11.

More TV

  • Harley Quinn DC Universe

    NYCC TV News Roundup: DC Universe Announces 'Harley Quinn' Premiere Date

    In today’s NYCC TV news roundup, “Harley Quinn” gets a Nov. 29 premiere date and Nickelodeon debuts the official trailer for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” DATES “Harley Quinn” will premiere Nov. 29 on DC Universe, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker announced. The animated original series follows the animated blonde supervillain (Kaley Cuoco) [...]

  • rachel maddow

    Rachel Maddow Cast in 'Batwoman' at The CW

    The CW’s new “Batwoman” series sent up the signal for someone to play a radio personality with a “penchant for snark,” and Rachel Maddow answered the call. The MSNBC host has been cast in the role of Vesper Fairchild, who is described as a TV and radio figure who once had a romantic relationship with [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA Seeks to Rescind Honor for SBS Topper Raul Alarcon

    SAG-AFTRA has asked the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to rescind its recognition of SBS Broadcasting CEO Raul Alarcon, citing multiple instances in which the performers union has clashed with the network. “We find it troubling that a person and business with this type of track record would be recognized by the USHCC, an organization that [...]

  • euphoria soundtrack cover

    Album Review: Labrinth's Original Score from the HBO Series 'Euphoria'

    The only thing more exhilarating and exhausting than HBO’s stunning summer drama “Euphoria” was its soundtrack. Wound through the sparkly noir soap opera of teens in a love-hate relationship with drugs, sex and themselves was this equally torrid and twilight-y musical tone — an undulating, wall-to-wall set of songs and score crowding around Sam Levinson’s vision [...]

  • Erik Rechsteiner Kristen Del Pero

    Universal Television's Current Team Ups Erik Rechsteiner, Hires Kristen Del Pero

    Universal Television has promoted Erik Rechsteiner to senior vice president of current series and brought on Kristen Del Pero as senior vice president of current series and international development. Del Pero and Rechsteiner will both report to JoAnn Alfano, Universal TV’s executive VP of current series and international development. “I’m extremely proud of the unprecedented [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    ESPN Says It Will Drop Overnight Ratings

    ESPN, as expected, said Friday it will devote less attention to so-called “overnight” ratings for many of the live sports broadcasts it televises every week, part of a broader industry move away from using an early tabulation of local markets as a proxy for daily consumer TV viewing. Simply put, changes in the way Nielsen [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad